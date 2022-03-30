Criminal Proceeds Help Fund New Police Resources in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 30 - Released on March 30, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing more than $1.27 million to police agencies, the Victims' Fund and community programs from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund. These assets will help municipal police forces purchase new resources, as well as offer supports for victims and aid in the delivery of community programming.

Over $578,000 of this will be provided to Saskatchewan police forces. In accordance with legislation, a matching amount will be deposited from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund into the Victims' Fund.

The Victims' Fund provides support to victims of crime through both the justice and law enforcement systems as well as community organizations. Further information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/victimsservices.

"Keeping our communities safe and offering support to victims of crime in our province is of utmost importance," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "It is crucial to be able to take proceeds from criminal activity and put it to good use within our police agencies and community programs."

"Our focus is to enhance public safety," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "Being able to support our police agencies in purchasing new resources, as well as funding programs that support victims within our communities is another way to achieve this outcome."

The funding will be used to provide for the following:

Electronic equipment to support the Regina Police Service's new Aerial Support Unit;

Tactical equipment for officers responding to high-risk situations in Moose Jaw;

Tactical first-aid training equipment in Prince Albert;

Advancing the Prince Albert Police Service's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy;

Light tower to illuminate collision and crime scenes, as well as checkpoints for the Saskatoon Police Service;

A breaching arm for Saskatoon Police Service's armored response vehicle;

A 3D laser imaging scanner to help the Saskatoon Police Service digitally map out crime scenes; and

A Kubota RTV520 utility vehicle to assist officers in Estevan responding to emergency situations across nearly 13 kilometers of walking and bike paths.

Funds will also be provided to assist in locating missing persons and addressing family violence in the province's north through distributions to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, the La Ronge Native Women's Council and Catholic Family Services of Prince Albert.

"This much-needed funding provided as part of the program will assist police agencies with tactical, first aid and electronic equipment, as well as advance programs for equity and diversity," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Vice President Chief Troy Cooper said. "The continued support of the Government of Saskatchewan assists us in keeping our communities safe."

Saskatchewan's Civil Forfeiture Program, through The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, 2009, seeks the forfeiture of property that is considered to be proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity. Since inception, over $7.5 million from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund has been distributed to police operations, the Victims' Fund and community programming.

