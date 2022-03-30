New HR Director Joins Harvest Landscape's Leadership Team
Harvest Landscape Reinforces its Commitment to Sustainability with the Promotion of Max Moreno to VP of Water Management
Alex cares deeply for people and understands that HR in the landscape industry is in the field with the employees.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. welcomes experienced HR Manager Alejandro "Alex" Rodriguez to the Harvest Landscape Leadership Team. Rodriguez is an accomplished human resource professional bringing 17 years of human resource management dedicated to the Landscape Industry. Rodriguez will oversee human resources needs for 500 employees at Harvest Landscape. His primary focus is aligning company culture and compliance to create career paths of success for Harvest Landscape employees and managing EEO compliance, OSHA Compliance, recruiting, staffing, classification and compensation, benefits administration, labor relations, and performance compliance.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, "As we continue to grow at Harvest Landscape, it is important to me that we stay true to our culture, keeping our employees' well-being a priority. Alex cares deeply for people and understands that HR in the landscape industry is in the field with the employees. He is extremely knowledgable and is a leader I trust to ensure my employees are well looked after."
With 22 years in the landscape industry, Rodriguez has held nearly every position in landscape maintenance. He began his career as a laborer advancing to heavy equipment operator, safety manager, and HR Manager. Rodriguez takes great pride in showing respect for employees while staying focused on business strategy and minimizing risk for employees and the company. He is a compassionate director and likens himself to a planter of people, "I find great inspiration and satisfaction in helping people grow and bloom. My goal is to find balance in creating consistency in processes while respecting others and giving them opportunities to further their careers. I take to heart the business's strategy and what is right for business with people in mind," said Rodriguez.
"I look forward to working with Alex. His addition to the team reinforces our commitment to hiring the right people. His 22 years in the landscape industry make him perfectly suited for the position," said Robert Gavela, CPO.
Rodriguez has a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from the University of California Riverside and will be pursuing his master's degree. He is Cal/OSHA certified and holds his OSHA 30 card, is a licensed CTSSP, QAL, and is a certified Traffic Control Supervisor. He enjoys the memories he creates with family, taking walks, painting, and teaching them life's lessons in his free time.
Harvest Landscape has seen tremendous growth and continues its commitment to sustainability by creating more focus on water conservation. Recently Harvest Landscape promoted Max Moreno to VP of Water Conservation to expand and implement efficient irrigation practices across the company. Over the last year, Moreno has led the effort to ensure that all Harvest leadership, account managers, and irrigators are QWEL certified. Moreno is a certified Expert Water Manager Expert through the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) and is in the process of becoming a QWEL instructor. He holds additional certifications as a Certified Landscape Irrigation Auditor and Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL). Moreno is proficient in smart watering systems and horticulture practices and has led the management, training, and implementation of various water efficiency programs for Southern California residents.
AMANDA GRAY
HARVEST LANDSCAPE ENTERPRISES, INC.
+1 714-450-5849
email us here
Harvest Landscape Leadership Retreat