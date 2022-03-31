Appraisal Logistics Promotes Ritterpusch to Sales Team

Jake Ritterpusch

Experienced technical support expert moves to the front to work with new clients.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Jake Ritterpusch, an experienced customer service professional and processor who has served the company since 2019, has been promoted to Sales Executive.

“I always prefer to promote from within when possible because it gives us access to professionals who already know our company and our culture,” said Dennis Ashcroft, Executive Vice President of Appraisal Logistics. “Moving Jake onto the sales team makes perfect sense. He has been working with our customers for years, knows our technology and is a great example of the personal focus we bring to every lender we serve.”

In his new position, Ritterpusch will be responsible for promoting and closing sales for both the company’s Appraisal Management services and its proprietary AIM-Port appraisal management technology platform that lenders use to manage the appraisal process in-house. He will interact with lenders nationwide.

AIM-Port is a single source solution developed to bring management and operations teams, technical tools and vendor partners together seamlessly. The platform improves workflow efficiency and accuracy in a cost-effective manner to support the lender’s own vendor process. The software can be used for residential or commercial valuations and BPO transactions. It is already integrated with many LOS, GSE, FHA and other industry applications.

The company’s Property Vision remote appraisal product saw impressive growth during the COVID years of 2020 and 2021. Now that desktop appraisal and remote appraisal technologies have been embraced by the GSEs, the company expects the product to become even more popular for both lenders and appraisers. As a result, Appraisal Logistics is perfecting its PropertyVision Live product, which will add additional remote appraisal functionality.

“This will definitely be a new challenge that I am excited to embrace,” Ritterpusch said. “I love working with our customers and it’s exciting to me to get the chance to introduce more lenders to the technology and industry-leading appraisal management services we offer. I have a good understanding of the appraisal market nationwide and this role will allow me to see another side of the business, where I’ll have new opportunities to succeed.”

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.