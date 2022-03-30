Submit Release
News Search

There were 974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,685 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Anikputa, Ball To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

TEXAS, March 30 - March 30, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benedicta Anikputa and Corey D. Ball, M.D. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms at the pleasure of the Governor. The task force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Benedicta Anikputa of Austin is a nurse with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Anikputa received a bachelor’s degree in Human Biology and Public Health from The University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Anikputa is a Ph.D. Nursing student at The University of Texas at Austin.

Corey D. Ball, M.D. of Tyler is a nephrologist and President of the Centers for Kidney Care. He is Chief of Medicine and Chief of Nephrology for UT Health East Texas at Tyler, and is a member of the UT Health East Texas at Tyler Medical Executive Committee. He also serves as Christus Trinity Mother Francis Chief of Nephrology. He serves on multiple committees at both hospitals. He is a member of the Smith County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. Ball received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas Tech University and Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where he continued his studies in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Anikputa, Ball To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.