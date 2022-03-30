RISING AUTHOR OFFERS A THOUGHT-PROVOKING READ THAT INSPIRES
Life has a funny way of bringing people to their maximum potential. Opportunities to become a better person are everywhere. Despite all these elements though, one still holds the power to give their own lives leverage. Such opportunity to become a more wholesome version of the self is the exact goal of author Jay C. Grant’s new book, "Harmonious Life."
“Over the years, we all have seen an unfortunate increase in pessimism, depression, addiction, and the like, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic timeframe due to increased isolation, job loss, and loss of family and friends to the virus. "Harmonious Life" was written in the midst of that timeframe to bring back a spirit of hope, peace, and self-value, while inspiring readers to live fulfilling, positively impactful lives," Grant shares with the Inks & Bindings team.
Peppered with reflective and inspirational sayings that could surely uplift anyone’s day, "Harmonious Life" is the perfect book for a quick self-help read.
“I'm committed to providing material that inspires greatness, joy, strength, and perseverance," says Grant.
Apart from writing, Grant also posts videos of himself where he speaks life into the lives of his viewers through sharing words of encouragement. In 2019, he wrote and published his first book, Declarations for the Daring. "Harmonious Life" is his second publication. Grant currently resides in the Richmond, Virginia area with his wife, Kourtney, and their three children. He works as a leader in the housing, community, and economic development spectrum and in his free time has started a vineyard for wine production.
For those who would like to be inspired by Jay C. Grant’s words of inspiration and joy, "Harmonious Life" is up for grabs on Amazon. His first book, "Declarations for the Daring," is also a great read for those seeking to make monumental changes in their lives.
“The greatest blessings in life I have received include a good childhood, love from friends and family, and an ever-increasing faith. It is because of this that I have eternal optimism in every aspect of life. I share this optimism readily with readers in ‘Harmonious Life: A Book of Sayings'," Grant expresses.
More information about Grant can be accessed on his official website at https://www.jaygrant.info.
