PackIt Launches New Freezable 15-Can ZUMA Cooler
Meet your cool new outdoor companion. Just Freeze, Pack, and Go
As many have missed out on celebrations during the last few years, the Zuma Cooler was developed with getting outdoors and reconnecting in mind.”AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PackIt’s NEW ZUMA cooler is designed to hold fifteen, 12-ounce cans or a pristinely organized meal in the PackIt ‘Bento’ Boxes to take to the beach, an outdoor concert or even a hike. (Launching on www.Packit.com, Amazon, and soon at Total Wine & More and Walmart.com).
— Melissa Kieling, Founder and President, PackIt, LLC
PackIt’s patented EcoFreeze™ technology allows for items to be chilled in this fully freezable, collapsible cooler without needing any ice or ice packs and will keep items chilled while ‘on the go’. The wide shoulder strap can be adjusted to wear cross-body for hands-free carrying. An easy alternative to bulky hard-sided coolers.
The NEW Freezable 15-Can Zuma Collection features:
**Gel-lined walls to keep 15, 12-ounce cans cold for up to 8 hours (depending on external temperatures)
**Vertical design that keeps drinks upright and prevents spills
**Rectangular base and adjustable shoulder strap for customization and flexibility
**Exterior zip pocket to hold utensils, napkins, bottle openers or other items
**Collapses flat for compact storage and freezing overnight
**Made from nontoxic poly canvas; food-safe lining
**PVC-, BPA-, phthalate- and lead-free
“Over the last couple of years, many consumers missed out on celebrating milestones, birthdays, spring breaks, and vacations with friends and family. The Zuma Cooler was developed with getting outdoors and reconnecting in mind,” said Melissa Kieling, Founder and President, PackIt, LLC.
AVAILABLE IN 3 COLORS (Style meets function):
**Lemonade
**Soft Mint
**City Charcoal
MSRP: $29.99
PackIt Freezable 15-Can Zuma Coolers are the only soft-sided coolers that chill food and drinks for hours without ice or separate gel packs. The innovative and patented freezable gel is built into the walls of the cooler. To use, simply flatten the cooler and place it in the freezer overnight. In the morning, the walls of the cooler will be completely frozen and ready to chill items for hours. It’s the ideal cooler to take to the beach, an outdoor concert, or a hike — anywhere your active life takes you. There’s plenty of space for food/beverage combinations. This cooler is easy to clean. Wipe thoroughly or hand wash the interior and spot clean exterior; allow bag to dry completely before freezing. Not machine or dishwasher safe. PackIt’s Freezable 15-Can Zuma Cooler measures 9.25 inches tall, 12.5 inches wide and 7 inches deep while open. When collapsed, it measures 12.5 inches wide, 3 inches deep and 9.25 inches tall for easy storage in the freezer.
About PackIt: PackIt was established more than a decade ago with a singular mission: keep food safe and eliminate waste. The company’s breakthrough innovations in lunch bag cooling technology have rapidly expanded into every viable consumer lifestyle segment. PackIt is the smartest and simplest way to keep food and drinks cool anywhere. The secret is a special freezable gel built into the walls of the bag. PackIt’s patented EcoFreeze™ technology keeps items cool all day without ever needing ice or ice packs. It’s like a fridge on the go! For more information visit www.packit.com.
