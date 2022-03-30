March 30 - Vote Without Fear Act Signed into Law

Denver, March 30, 2022 - Today, The Vote Without Fear Act (HB22-1086), one of Secretary Griswold’s top priorities for the 2022 Colorado Legislative Session, was signed into law. The Vote Without Fear Act, which will ensure Coloradans can cast a ballot without fear of intimation, is sponsored by Representative Sullivan (D-Centennial), Representative Bacon (D-Denver), Senator Fields (D-Aurora), and Senator Jaquez Lewis (D-Longmont).

“Every eligible Colorado voter, Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated, deserves to cast their ballot without fear of intimidation,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank Representatives Sullivan and Bacon and Senators Fields and Jaquez Lewis for their leadership on this important piece of legislation that will strengthen Colorado’s democracy and uphold the rights’ of Colorado voters no matter where they live.”

The Vote Without Fear Act prohibits openly carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any drop box, voting center, or central count facility while an election or any related ongoing election administration activity is in progress. This law strengthens pre-existing voter intimidation laws and puts common-sense measures in place to ensure every voter can cast a ballot at a drop box or Voter Service & Polling Center without fear. Likewise, the law will ensure that election workers and judges are able to implement elections free from fear and intimidation. Many states already have similar prohibitions in state law.

In 2021, over 30 laws restricting access to voting passed across the country, and this year hundreds of bills to strip Americans of their right to vote are being considered. In contrast, the Vote Without Fear Act continues to uphold and fortify Coloradans’ constitutional right to vote.

A summary of the bill can be found HERE and the full text of the bill can be found HERE.

More information on Secretary Griswold’s legislative priorities for the 2022 Colorado Legislative Session can be found HERE.