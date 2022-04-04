A Home Remodeling Franchise Opportunity with “Big Box” Potential

etherium® By E-Stone Statuario etherium® By E-Stone Statuario etherium® By E-Stone Statuario

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renovation Redefined: Imagine an out-of-the-box home remodeling franchise system that not only offers products that have revolutionized the home improvement industry, but also provides tremendous lead generation opportunities thanks to a new partnership with a national big box chain.As a Granite and TREND Transformations home renovation franchise owner, franchisees transform customers’ kitchens and bathrooms every day, while also taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform their personal lives.Simply put, there is no other home renovation business quite like Granite and TREND Transformations. This is remodeling the way people have always dreamed it would be.There are lots of home renovation franchise opportunities, but it’s tough to think of one with more potential than Granite and TREND Transformations.The company’s industry-leading top-over-top solution provides top-flight kitchen and bath renovations as quickly and easily as customers want them. The exclusive etherium® By E-Stone engineered stone surface for countertops is the only engineered stone in the world that comes with built-in Microban® 24/7 antimicrobial technology. The product is also custom handcrafted with ForeverSeal, the company’s proprietary polymer resin which ensures that etheriumBy E-Stone countertops are not only beautiful, but also heat, stain, scratch, mold and mildew-resistant. They can be installed in as little as one day and their beauty will last a lifetime.And now, through a partnership with a national big box home improvement and hardware chain, Granite and TREND Transformations franchisees are primed for increasing their growth exponentially in their respective markets.“Our franchise opportunity is like no other with built-in lead generation that ensures a path to a successful start for a new franchisee” states Bob McHugh, SVP Development and Sales.Recent industry statistics* are validating that a home remodeling franchise opportunity like Granite and TREND Transformations is the new “It” franchise to invest in:About 80% of houses in the United States are at least 20 years old, therefore they require home improvements and remodeling.In 2018, kitchen remodeling costs came to an average of $14,000.In 2018, sales from United States hardware stores amounted to $49.7 billion.Do-It-Yourself lumberyards across the United States amassed revenues of $103.6 billion in 2019.Married couples are more likely to make home improvements than single people.Home improvement in the global market was valued at over $800 billion in 2018.*earthweb.com -Home Remodeling Statistics 2022: Industry Size & Market Data, March 13, 2022.Granite and TREND Transformations is the business ownership opportunity entrepreneurs need to consider and have been waiting for. An opportunity with growth potential that makes a positive impact, makes the owner feel they are part of something greater, that gives them a sense of pride, and allows them to set their roots on a strong foundation from a company with over 25 years of expertise.For more information about Granite and TREND Transformations contact:Bob McHughSVP Development & SalesM. 407-453-9957bmchugh@trend-group.comABOUT ROCKSOLID GRANIT NORTH AMERICA INC.RockSolid Granit North America Inc., is the franchisor to Granite & Trend Transformations franchising system. Over 20 years in operation the company has renovated more than 1 million customer homes. RockSolid Granit North America Inc was formed in 2000. With production and assembly facilities spanning four continents and more than 50 countries, RockSolid Granit North America Inc. and the Granite & Trend Transformations franchise are able to bring the highest quality materials from around the world into your home or business ( https://www.granitetransformations.com

