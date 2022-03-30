Submit Release
Reminder: Register NOW for Conducting K-12 Site Assessments with SITE ASSESS Train-the-Educator

Don’t miss your chance to register for next week’s training brought to you by the Maine School Safety Center and the Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center. Registration closes Friday, April 1st.

This dynamic and interactive 2.5-hour training is designed to assist school districts and schools with conducting site assessments and using SITE ASSESS, the REMS TA Center’s free and secure mobile app that allows personnel to walk around a building and grounds, and examine their safety, security, accessibility, and emergency preparedness.

TRAINING DETAILS

When: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET Cost: NO CHARGE Register here Download the flier here

For more information, contact info@remstacenter.org.

