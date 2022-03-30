Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,698 in the last 365 days.

VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Wins People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary

Eladio Arvelo stands in front of podium with microphone on film stage.

Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo gives a short speech at the award ceremony for the Borrego Springs Film Festival. Photo by Alicia Wszelaki of Path 88 Productions.

Fred Jee stands on theater stage in front of film screen speaking to festival audience.

Founder Fred Jee welcomes the audience during opening night for the Borrego Springs Film Festival. Photo by Eladio Arvelo.

Shareef Haq, Fred Jee, and Eladio Arvelo embrace on the theater stage in front of film screen.

Host/Producer Shareef Haq shakes hands with Fred Jee, as Eladio Arvelo looks on, during opening night for the Borrego Springs Film Festival. Photo by Irma Sveiteryte.

Award Presented at the 2022 Borrego Springs Film Festival

BORREGO SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is excited to announce that its uplifting documentary VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD received the People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary after screening to a sold-out audience on opening night at this year’s Borrego Springs Film Festival.

“Here we are in our ninth year in Borrego Springs promoting independent films,” explained Fred Jee, founder of the Borrego Springs Film Festival. He continued, “anyone who wants to know about a country that’s had a horrible history involving our country as well, would be heartened to know that VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD brings up what can be changed, and the people that are there showing that change is viable and has a great future.”

“It’s interesting with VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD that we kind of became the story ourselves,” commented the film’s Host/Producer Shareef Haq during the award ceremony. “The whole thing is about doing what you love and all of these people taught us that throughout the movie, so we feel we made the right decision to pursue independent filmmaking for the past five years now.”

“Attending this year’s Borrego Springs Film Festival has been an absolute pleasure,” remarked the film’s Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “As we commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the USA, it was very rewarding to hear positive feedback from several veterans in the audience who felt re-energized by the hopeful perspective of the film. Many thanks to the Borrego Springs community for the warm welcome and to the entire festival staff for their dedication.”

“We treat filmmakers well because we are privileged to get what these artists are sharing with us. If anyone out there is thinking about joining the Borrego Springs Film Festival, just look on our website to find out more about us,” concluded Fred Jee.

About Vietnam: Fast Forward
VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is an uplifting documentary that explores the human element of Vietnam’s resurgence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi, and is distributed worldwide exclusively by Indie Rights, Inc. For more information about the film, visit https://www.vietnamfastforward.com

About Borrego Springs Film Festival
The Borrego Springs Film Festival is an all-volunteer production of The Borrego Festivals Foundation in cooperation with the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. The festival’s mission is to enrich our community by providing a forum to present and discuss independent films and educate film enthusiasts, especially young people, about the artistic, business, and creative processes of independent filmmaking. For more information, visit http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org

About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is an independent film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit http://www.eclecticaspirations.com

Eladio Arvelo
Eclectic Aspirations LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Wins People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.