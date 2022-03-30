VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Wins People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary
Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo gives a short speech at the award ceremony for the Borrego Springs Film Festival. Photo by Alicia Wszelaki of Path 88 Productions.
Founder Fred Jee welcomes the audience during opening night for the Borrego Springs Film Festival. Photo by Eladio Arvelo.
Award Presented at the 2022 Borrego Springs Film FestivalBORREGO SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is excited to announce that its uplifting documentary VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD received the People’s Choice Award for Best Documentary after screening to a sold-out audience on opening night at this year’s Borrego Springs Film Festival.
“Here we are in our ninth year in Borrego Springs promoting independent films,” explained Fred Jee, founder of the Borrego Springs Film Festival. He continued, “anyone who wants to know about a country that’s had a horrible history involving our country as well, would be heartened to know that VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD brings up what can be changed, and the people that are there showing that change is viable and has a great future.”
“It’s interesting with VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD that we kind of became the story ourselves,” commented the film’s Host/Producer Shareef Haq during the award ceremony. “The whole thing is about doing what you love and all of these people taught us that throughout the movie, so we feel we made the right decision to pursue independent filmmaking for the past five years now.”
“Attending this year’s Borrego Springs Film Festival has been an absolute pleasure,” remarked the film’s Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo. “As we commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the USA, it was very rewarding to hear positive feedback from several veterans in the audience who felt re-energized by the hopeful perspective of the film. Many thanks to the Borrego Springs community for the warm welcome and to the entire festival staff for their dedication.”
“We treat filmmakers well because we are privileged to get what these artists are sharing with us. If anyone out there is thinking about joining the Borrego Springs Film Festival, just look on our website to find out more about us,” concluded Fred Jee.
About Vietnam: Fast Forward
VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD is an uplifting documentary that explores the human element of Vietnam’s resurgence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi, and is distributed worldwide exclusively by Indie Rights, Inc. For more information about the film, visit https://www.vietnamfastforward.com
About Borrego Springs Film Festival
The Borrego Springs Film Festival is an all-volunteer production of The Borrego Festivals Foundation in cooperation with the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. The festival’s mission is to enrich our community by providing a forum to present and discuss independent films and educate film enthusiasts, especially young people, about the artistic, business, and creative processes of independent filmmaking. For more information, visit http://www.borregospringsfilmfestival.org
About Eclectic Aspirations
Eclectic Aspirations LLC is an independent film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit http://www.eclecticaspirations.com
