Green Wine Future 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers
Green Wine Future, an International wine business conference focused on Sustainability solutions and Climate Crisis responses, announce Keynote SpeakersNAPA VALLEY, CA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wine Future 2022, an international wine business conference focused on Sustainability solutions and Climate Crisis responses, is pleased to announce its Keynote Speakers including:
Sam Neill, the proprietor of Two Paddocks, a winery specializing in Pinot Noir and Riesling in New Zealand's Central Otago wine region with all vineyards certified organic. The internationally renowned actor is an active proponent of protecting and preserving New Zealand's precious natural resources and serves as a trustee of its National Parks and Conservation Foundation.
Sylvia Earle, the oceanographer and research scientist who founded Mission Blue, an organization dedicated to maintaining the biodiversity of earth’s blue zones and protecting the ocean from climate change, pollution, habitat destruction and the dramatic decrease in ocean fish stock.
Natalia Bayona, the leader of the innovation and digital transformation strategy of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) where she is in charge of the promotion of responsible, sustainable, and accessible tourism worldwide.
Dr. Jonathan Foley, a world-renowned environmental scientist, sustainability expert and author. His work is focused on finding new solutions to sustain the planet’s climate, ecosystems, and natural resources. He is also the executive director for Project Drawdown, the world’s largest resource for climate solutions.
Other keynote speakers include:
● Pancho Campo - Founder of Green Wine Future
● Greg Jones - CEO of Abacela Wines
● Jose Naranjo - Director of Arctic World
● Kim Nicholas - Director of Ph.D Studies at Lund University Center of Sustainable Studies
● Hans Schultz - President of the Hochschule Geisenheim University
● Hjörtur Smárason - CEO of Visit Greenland
● Miguel Angel Soto - Spokesman for Greenpeace
● Fernando Valladares - Research Scientist
Green Wine Future 2022 will occur May 23-26, a fully online gathering broadcasted in English, Spanish, French and Italian simultaneously from eight different parts of the planet in their respective time zones: USA, Chile, Portugal, Spain, France, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Organizers expect more than 100 speakers to speak on topics related to sustainability, climate change, contemporary health concerns, green business opportunities, and systemic inequities.
Green Wine Future 2022 will showcase five types of featured speakers: wine industry experts, academics and scientists, experts from outside the wine business, world leaders, and celebrities.
Chrand Events, in partnership with Balzac Communications and Marketing and DF Consults, created the four-day conference to address the intersection of climate change and the wine industry. It is the most ambitious environmental conference ever organized in the wine community.
Chrand Events pioneered the first-ever international conference on climate change and wine, to examine the impacts of the climate crisis upon any specific industry in 2006. Past speakers at Chrand Events conferences include US President Barack Obama, Nobel Laureate and Academy Award winner Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, film director Francis Ford Coppola, singers from the Gipsy Kings and actor Matthew Goode.
About Chrand Events
CHRAND is an agency founded by former tennis professional and Olympic captain Pancho Campo. Organizers of world-class events for the last 30 years in over 20 countries, CHRAND has managed and produced concerts, sporting events, summits, and conferences with some of the most important world leaders, celebrities and Nobel Prize winners including: US President Barack Obama, US Vice-President Al Gore, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, film director Francis Ford Coppola, Sting, Pink Floyd, Andre Agassi, and Enrique Iglesias amongst other notables.
Media Contact
Michael Wangbickler (Pacific Time)
President, Balzac Communications
mwangbickler@balzac.com
Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
+1 707-255-7667
email us here