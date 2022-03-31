Real Estate CRM Wise Agent launches Digital Ads Feature
Real Estate CRM Wise Agent has released a new Digital Ads feature that gives members the ability to easily generate marketing programs on Facebook and Google.
This new feature is perfect for the agent who wants to generate leads but doesn’t have the time or patience to learn everything about Facebook or Google ads.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate CRM software company Wise Agent has released a new Digital Ads feature that gives Wise Agent members the ability to easily generate their own demand with powerful, streamlined marketing programs on Facebook and Google right from within their CRM.
— Brandon Wise, Wise Agent CEO
Real Estate Agents using Wise Agent as their CRM can create and manage ad campaigns such as just listed, just sold, home valuation, and agent recruiting. The campaigns are built with the right data and audiences, and can be launched with just a few clicks - saving Agents time and making their marketing budgets more impactful.
Powered by Evocalize, a collaborative marketing platform that simplifies and automated sophisticated digital marketing execution, the Digital Ads feature allows Wise Agent to pull property information from the agent’s property list. This information, such as photos, logos, and property details, is used to create ads automatically with industry-proven ad templates. At the same time, it automatically plugs in property details to create ad copy in seconds.
“With Wise Agent’s new Digital Ads solution, agents can generate their own demand and save time with powerful, easy to launch digital marketing,” said Jeanna Wilkes, Vice President of Client Success at Evocalize. “Effective marketing programs enable agents to grow their business without needing to be marketing experts themselves”.
With the addition of the Digital Ads feature to their CRM platform, Wise Agent aims to make digital marketing simple for busy agents while allowing them to market to their database from one central location - their CRM.
Realtors® can create ads targeted by geographic location, CRM lists, or create lookalike audiences from CRM lists to generate new leads.
“This new feature is perfect for the agent who wants to generate leads but doesn’t have the time or patience to learn everything about Facebook or Google ads,” says Wise Agent CEO Brandon Wise. “It’s simplified and pairs well with our other marketing tools like landing pages and drip campaigns to create an entire lead pipeline.”
The Digital Ads feature creates a seamless workflow for lead generation and follow-up all from within the platform. Wise Agent’s Lead Rules allow members to automatically and immediately reach out to leads generated from their digital ads. Follow-up can happen through email, text message, or through the help of Wise Agent’s Artificial Intelligence Bot.
Wise Agent provides 24/7 support for all members and unlimited free training.
About Wise Agent: Wise Agent is a very powerful all-in-one real estate CRM platform combining contact management, lead automation, transaction management, and real estate marketing software. Wise Agent has built seamless partner integrations to numerous other leading real estate technology companies in the industry, allowing real estate professionals to run their entire business on one system. The result is Wise Agent helps REALTORS® become more efficient, allowing them to save time and take on more business.
About Evocalize: Evocalize's Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by multi-location brands, technology platforms (like CRMs), and online marketplaces to equip their locations, agents, and users at scale with sophisticated, easy to execute digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a partner in Facebook's Real Estate Top Provider Initiative and is a recipient of HousingWire's Real Estate Top Tech 100 Award. Evocalize's technology supports businesses across industries, including real estate, mortgage, insurance, multi-family housing, financial services, and travel. Over one million digital marketing programs have been run using Evocalize technology, generating millions of leads, and leading to thousands of transactions to date. Evocalize is backed by Madrona Venture Group, Move, Inc., Second Century Ventures and Habanero Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.evocalize.com.
