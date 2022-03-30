Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee Will Meet April 1

The Juvenile Jurisdiction Advisory Committee (JJAC) will meet on Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, located at 3010 Hammond Business Place. 

Created as part of the Juvenile Justice Reinvestment Act within S.L. 2017-57, the JJAC is tasked with developing an implementation plan for raising the age of juvenile jurisdiction, monitoring implementation and, as needed, providing additional recommendations to the General Assembly. 

WHEN: Friday, April 1; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

AGENDA: 

10 a.m.    – Greeting and Review of Minutes from 1/4/2022 Meeting: Honorable Garry Frank & Bill D. Davis

10:05 a.m. – Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Update: William L. Lassiter, Deputy Secretary for Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

11 a.m. – BREAK

11:10 a.m. – Results First: Carrie Hollis, OSBM Principal Economic Analyst, and Cindy Porterfield, DJJDP Community Programs Director       12:15 p.m. – LUNCH

1 p.m. – Subcommittee Reports: Honorable J.H. Corpening II and Peter Kuhns, Psy.D., DJJDP Clinical and Program Services Director

1:20 p.m. – New Business: JJAC Members

1:25 p.m. – Public Comment/New Business (Public comment can be entered via chat or online)       1:30 p.m. – Next Steps & Chairs' Direction: Honorable Garry Frank & Bill D. Davis

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit https://www.ncdps.gov/node/16940#april-1--2022 for the meeting’s agenda, associated materials and livestreaming information.

 

