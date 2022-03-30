Waveband Communications Attends APCO 2022
Waveband Communications will be attending APCO 2022 in Anaheim, California showcasing two-way radio accessories to public safety professionals.
Waveband Communications will be attending APCO 2022 in Anaheim, California showcasing two-way radio accessories to public safety professionals.
— Taylor Thomas
Waveband Communications, a two-way radios accessory manufacturer, will attend the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. APCO is an international leader providing public safety communications expertise and assistance. The APCO 2022 conference will be held August 7-10th in Anaheim, California.
Waveband Communications can be found at booth 200 located in the Anaheim Convention Center at 800 W Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92802.
During the APCO Conference and Expo of 2022, the exhibit hall will be open Monday, August 8th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, August 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We appreciate the opportunity and are looking forward to being a part of APCO’s annual conference this year.” Says Taylor Thomas, Marketing Manager at Waveband Communications. “Attending conferences like these, allow us to meet with public safety officials and similar businesses from across the country and learn about the latest innovations in the communication industry”
Waveband Communications looks forward to being able to learn about and share modern technologies within the critical communications industry. Waveband will showcase its two-way radio batteries, speaker microphones, chargers, headsets, antennas, and other accessories. Waveband Communications’ technology is compatible with brands like Motorola, Kenwood, BK Technologies, Harris, and Vertex.
The APCO International Annual Conference and Expo 2022 will host more than 200 businesses and other vendors. Public safety communications products, services, and groups will make up the 200 vendors. APCO will host more than 120 educational development classes, special events, and networking opportunities for attendees.
APCO attendees represent emergency communication centers, law enforcement, fire and EMS services, government agencies, and more.
