Mt. Charleston Marathon Traffic Restrictions Planned for Saturday, April 2

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that there will be a pilot car operation in both directions along Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 157) from the Mount Charleston Lodge parking lot (5375 Kyle Canyon Road) to US-95 in northwest Las Vegas from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., April 2, due to the annual REVEL Mt. Charleston Marathon. Motorists should expect up to 20-minute delays as a result.

Additionally, Oso Blanca Road will be closed from Gilcrease Avenue north to Kyle Canyon Road during the same time frame.  Motorists should follow the signed detour route.

About 2,100 participants are expected for the full marathon with an additional 1,700 for the half marathon. 

For a complete and interactive marathon course, go to www.runrevel.com/rmc/course.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

