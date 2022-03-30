NetCentrics Wins Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C. Award
NetCentrics Has Won This Award Four Times
[This award is] super exciting for our teammates who work tirelessly each day to live our core values: Mission First, People Always, Be Eminent, Embrace the Team, and Act with Purpose.”HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications solutions and services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced it was recognized as a Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C. by Comparably, a workplace sentiment site. NetCentrics has won this award four times in the last five years.
— Kenny Cushing, CEO
Winners were determined based on employee feedback to a combination of workplace culture questions in nearly 20 categories, including compensation, leadership, and professional development opportunities to work-life balance, perks and benefits. All ratings were given during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2021 through March 2022), making this list especially relevant for job seekers looking for a great place to work in the region.
NetCentrics ranked in the Top 25 for companies in the District of Columbia and the National Capital Region, along with brands such as Tenable, Axios, and Appian. NetCentrics was the only Herndon headquartered company on the list.
NetCentrics employees rate professional development, mentorship, career growth, and other company benefits on an ongoing, anonymous basis. Seventy-five verified employees participated in the last year.
Access the full list of Comparably’s Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C. awardees at https://www.comparably.com/awards/winners/best-company-washington-dc-2022.
“We humbly accept this recognition...it’s super exciting for our teammates who work tirelessly each day to live our core values: Mission First, People Always, Be Eminent, Embrace the Team, and Act with Purpose. These aren’t just words to us. You can feel it when you come to NetCentrics,” says Kenny Cushing, CEO.
Best Companies to Work for awards are based on anonymous sentiment ratings from employees. There were no fees or costs associated with participating. Employees were not incentivized to participate, nor was nomination required.
This award comes shortly after NetCentrics announced Wraith™, a new technical solution enabling mission-critical defensive cyber operations in multi-cloud environments. The software as a service (SaaS) product provides end-to-end connectivity and tooling across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid mission partner environments, securing our nation.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com. Connect with NetCentrics on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
The NetCentrics Service Suite
NetCentrics delivers cybersecurity, telecommunications, and enterprise IT services for large-scale government agencies, national defense, and private industry. Services include:
* Cybersecurity: Building, deploying, and protecting mission-critical digital infrastructure with forward-looking, emerging technology (including Wraith™);
* Telecommunications: Planning, scaling, and securing vital communication systems necessary for 24/7 operations;
* Enterprise IT: Modernizing, optimizing, and hardening physical and digital assets to enhance security.
ABOUT COMPARABLY
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.
