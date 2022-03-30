Cayuga Centers Partners with American Italian Cancer Foundation to Provide Mammograms to Women in the Harlem Community
Cayuga Centers hosting mammogram appointments in Harlem
Cayuga Centers to provide mammograms to women in the Harlem community on April 20th, 2022 from 9am to 4:30pm EST.”HARLEM, NY, NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers announces its partnership with the American Italian Cancer Foundation to provide mammograms to women in the community on April 20th, 2022 from 9am to 4:30pm EST. Eligible women will be able to register for appointments by sending an email to cayugacares@cayugacenters.org and receive a mammogram privately on the medically certified coach van.
The American Italian Cancer Foundation Mobile Mammography Center is a spacious mobile coach that has state-of-the-art technology and certified mammography technologists on board to provide 3D mammograms. The mobile mammography center is part of a larger initiative to make screening simple and accessible, especially for women with busy schedules. Christy Robinson, Assistant Vice President of Risk Management at Cayuga Centers says the organization is “focused on the importance of preventative screenings and allowing our staff and foster parents the time and access to have these completed.”
This event is open to all women over 40 in the community as well as Cayuga Centers’ staff who have not received a screening in the last 12 months. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a mammogram can be pivotal to early detection of breast cancer, making treatments more successful and increasing survival rates. Some studies found that early screening decreased breast cancer deaths by up to 29 percent.
This is the first time Cayuga Centers brings this event to their East Harlem community and they hope this is an opportunity to increase awareness of the importance of early detection and preventative screenings. To adhere to CDC guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients will be required to wear a mask or face covering at the screening.
To participate, patients will need to bring their ID and an insurance card. The American-Italian Cancer Foundation will cover the patient’s co-pays and deductibles and will send a bill to insurance companies directly for the cost of the visit in order to guarantee the patient pays nothing.
Uninsured patients are also welcomed and upon service will be enrolled in the NY State Cancer Services Program, which will also cover any follow-up services they might need. Patients are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early to their appointment and screening time takes approximately 15 minutes.
About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, Pennsylvania and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org for more information.
