Performance Eyecare Continues Growth Through Pandemic, Becoming Largest Independently Owned St. Louis Eyecare Provider
St. Louis entrepreneur has grown his business during the pandemic and become the largest, independently owned eyecare provider.
When it comes to something as important as someone’s ability to see, people deserve to work with a doctor who cares about their eyes as much as they do.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many local businesses have closed their doors since the pandemic began, one St. Louis entrepreneur has used the uncertain times to grow into the largest independently owned eyecare provider in the St. Louis area.
— Dr. Dirk Massie, Owner Performance Eyecare
Since March of 2020, Performance Eyecare has expanded from 4 locations to 9 across the St. Louis Metro plus Columbia, MO. Even in the tight labor market, their team has expanded to over 50 members, and has grown from 4 to 12 eye doctors on staff. Gross revenue has increased from $3.6M to a projected $9M this year – and they’re not done growing yet.
Performance Eyecare founder Dr. Dirk Massie is a St. Louis local who has always seen potential in the Midwest market. “Our community is dominated by big corporate healthcare conglomerates who care more about the quantity of people coming through the door than the quality of service they receive. When it comes to something as important as someone’s ability to see, people deserve to work with a doctor who cares as much as they do.”
“Patient retention is extremely important to our team,” says Dr. Massie. “Our goal isn’t just to get new people in the door – we love to watch our patients grow up, have families, and bring their kids in to see us as well.”
When asked about the key to their impressive retention rates, he shares, “Our offices are designed to put people totally at ease. From a comfortable, no-puff exam, to kind and knowledgeable doctors, to a welcoming, friendly face greeting you when you walk in the door, we help people actually enjoy their eye doctor experience.”
Dr. Massie credits his team for the much of the business’ success over the last few years. The staff has thrived under the challenging environment of the pandemic, as well as adapting to the quick growth of the company. “The biggest thing we look for in our hiring process is a positive attitude. We can teach the skills people need to get the job done. But it’s the people who enjoy a fast-paced environment and feeling empowered to make business decisions who really thrive.”
For more information or to apply to join their rapidly-growing team, visit performanceeyecare.com.
###
Performance Eyecare is an independently owned eye care provider serving the St. Louis Metro, Illinois Metro East, and Columbia, MO with nine convenient offices. High-tech exams are painless, thorough, and precise, and never require air puffs. To find out how we put the ‘care’ in eyecare, visit performanceeyecare.com.
Amy Rose
Afflecto Media Marketing
+1 314-616-0079
arose@afflectomm.com