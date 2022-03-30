Top EB-5 Firm Returns to India with Live Events in Six Cities
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host series informational seminars in six Indian cities from 6 April 2022 to 16 April 2022. These events will be the company’s first in-person seminars on the subcontinent since onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.
India is currently the largest country market for EB-5, a program of the U.S. government which enables qualified foreign nationals to obtain permanent U.S. residency by making a job-creating investment in the United States. EB5AN has hosted numerous well-attended seminars throughout India over the years, but the pandemic forced the company to switch to virtual events in 2020 and 2021.
The EB5AN team will host three seminars in Ahmedabad from 4 April to 6 April, followed by seminars in Mumbai on 7 April and 10 April, and Delhi on 12 and 13 April. The final three events will be in Bangalore on 14 April, Hyderabad on 15 April, and Pune on 16 April. Details are available at www.get-eb5-visa.com. Attendees are asked to register in advance
“We are excited to be back in India,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “Our online webinars over the last two years have been well attended, but there’s something special about engaging with prospective investors in person. Relationships are built on trust, and trust begins with a handshake.”
“An EB-5 investment is the best pathway to U.S. residency,” added Silverman. “Whether it’s a young family wanting to immigrate, parents seeking a way for their son or daughter to remain in the U.S. after graduation, or a work visa holder wanting freedom from their employer, there is no better way than EB-5.”
Silverman will be joined by immigration attorney Anahita George. Together they will talk about EB-5 investments, the immigration process, sources of funds, and other relevant topics. Attendees will be invited to ask questions during the seminars and meet privately with Silverman and George to privately discuss their individual situations.
According to George, who is Indian-American, EB-5 is an excellent opportunity but investors must be informed. “Many people are interested in moving to the United States—or helping a family member to move to or stay in the country—but the EB-5 program is complex. I encourage anyone thinking about immigration through investment to attend a seminar to begin the learning process.” Silverman agrees: “These seminars are a way to meet face to face, convey information, and get people started on the right foot.”
The EB5AN team is looking forward to returning to India. “We have tremendously enjoyed our previous visits to the country. The Indian people are so kind and welcoming. It’s a magnificent country with fascinating history and a rich culture. The food alone is worth the trip! We can’t wait to meet new people in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune,” said Silverman.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
