Macao Polytechnic University held an internship recruitment talk

MACAU, March 30 - In order to develop interactions between students and the gaming industry and explore students’ career and internship opportunities, Macao Polytechnic University held an internship recruitment talk by gaming companies and invited Mr. Kennith Lei, Senior Officer of Talent Management & Leadership Development of the Human Resources & Administration Department of the Galaxy Entertainment Group to explain the Galaxy Integrated Resort internship program for the second half year of 2022 to the students of the Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies. Students from the Bachelor of Business Admission in Gaming and Recreation Management program attended the talk and learned a lot.

Mr. Lei introduced the development of Galaxy Entertainment Group in recent years, and explained in detail the company’s internship positions in hospitality, marketing, finance, administration and other fields. The on-site interaction was positive and the atmosphere was warm.

Since the establishment of internship programs in 2018, the center’s BBA program has maintained a close relationship with various gaming and tourism companies, and has received strong support from the industry. Students apply for a variety of positions in different companies for internships, based on their personal interests and strengths. The internship program helps students to cultivate and improve their work skills and professionalism from a practical level, and has achieved great performance.

