Senate Bill 1155 Printer's Number 1521
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - (1) The court may order a change of name for a person
convicted of a felony[, subject to provisions of paragraph
(2),] if:
(i) [at least two calendar years have elapsed from
the date of completion of a person's sentence and that
person] the person has completed the person's sentence
and is not subject to the probation or parole
jurisdiction of any court, county probation agency or the
Pennsylvania [Board of Probation and] Parole Board; or
(ii) the person has been pardoned.
[(2) The court may not order a change of name for a
person convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, rape,
involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual
assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, robbery
as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i) (relating to
robbery), aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §
2702(a)(1) or (2) (relating to aggravated assault), arson as
defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a) (relating to arson and
related offenses), kidnapping or robbery of a motor vehicle
or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal
solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above or an
equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in
effect at the time of the commission of that offense or an
equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.]
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
