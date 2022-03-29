Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1523

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - and Tamara J. Boltz by deed dated August 8, 2002, and recorded

in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Lebanon County,

Pennsylvania, in Deed Book 2010 at Page 3375. Also being a

portion of that land recorded in a boundary line agreement

between Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz and Charles and Patricia A.

Gamler and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on August 24, 2004, in Deed Book

2050 at Page 4634; and being Tract 5 on the final lot line

relocation plan for the Commonwealth and Kyle A. and Tamara J.

Boltz, Union Township, Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, as prepared

by Keller Engineers, Inc., said plan having a date of June 15,

2007, and being filed in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of

Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2012, as

Instrument No. 201214241 and Plat Book 76, Page 266. Beginning

at a point marked with a pipe, said point being located along

the common division line between Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz and

the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a distance of one-thousand

nine-hundred fifty feet (1,950 ft) more or less Northeasterly

from the centerline of Pennsylvania SR 1020 (Fredericksburg

Road); thence, along said common division line North twenty-

eight degrees forty-three minutes nineteen seconds East (N

28º43'19" E) a distance of one-hundred twenty-four and twenty

hundredths feet (124.20 ft) to a point marked with a pipe;

thence, along said common division line North one degree

eighteen minutes fourteen seconds East (N 01º18'14" E) a

distance of two-hundred seventy-four and twenty-three hundredths

feet (274.23 ft) to a point marked with a pipe; thence, along

said common division line North eleven degrees four minutes

forty-six seconds East (N 11º04'46" E) a distance of two-hundred

fifty-seven and forty-two hundredths feet (257.42 ft) to a point

20220SB1020PN1523 - 4 -

