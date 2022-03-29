Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1523
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - and Tamara J. Boltz by deed dated August 8, 2002, and recorded
in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Lebanon County,
Pennsylvania, in Deed Book 2010 at Page 3375. Also being a
portion of that land recorded in a boundary line agreement
between Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz and Charles and Patricia A.
Gamler and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of
Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on August 24, 2004, in Deed Book
2050 at Page 4634; and being Tract 5 on the final lot line
relocation plan for the Commonwealth and Kyle A. and Tamara J.
Boltz, Union Township, Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, as prepared
by Keller Engineers, Inc., said plan having a date of June 15,
2007, and being filed in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of
Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2012, as
Instrument No. 201214241 and Plat Book 76, Page 266. Beginning
at a point marked with a pipe, said point being located along
the common division line between Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz and
the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a distance of one-thousand
nine-hundred fifty feet (1,950 ft) more or less Northeasterly
from the centerline of Pennsylvania SR 1020 (Fredericksburg
Road); thence, along said common division line North twenty-
eight degrees forty-three minutes nineteen seconds East (N
28º43'19" E) a distance of one-hundred twenty-four and twenty
hundredths feet (124.20 ft) to a point marked with a pipe;
thence, along said common division line North one degree
eighteen minutes fourteen seconds East (N 01º18'14" E) a
distance of two-hundred seventy-four and twenty-three hundredths
feet (274.23 ft) to a point marked with a pipe; thence, along
said common division line North eleven degrees four minutes
forty-six seconds East (N 11º04'46" E) a distance of two-hundred
fifty-seven and forty-two hundredths feet (257.42 ft) to a point
