Bridge replacement project on I-94 begins Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – The 80th Street Northeast bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin east of Bismarck Monday, April 4.

Motorists can expect to see reduced speeds and lane closures on Interstate 94 at times during the project.

The existing bridge is expected to be closed in mid-May and removed. During this time, motorists should plan to use an alternate route.

The project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

- ### -

 

C O N T A C T: David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444

