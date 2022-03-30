Florida PSC Presents Triple E Award to Hilton Sandestin

TALLAHASSEE — Ever mindful of its sustainability efforts, the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach recently implemented key energy efficiency measures, decreasing its overall energy expenses. For their accomplishments and expected savings of more than $12,000 annually, the Hilton Sandestin is receiving the Florida Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Triple E Award for Energy Efficiency Efforts. The Hilton Sandestin participated in Florida Power & Light Northwest’s (FPL Northwest) Business HVAC program, involving five HVAC measures including Demand Control Ventilation (DCV). Hilton Sandestin replaced its original kitchen hoods (from 1984) with three new kitchen hoods. Controlled via an automatic system, DCV kitchen hoods control the exhaust ventilation and monitor the area’s temperature. The HVAC measures are expected to save the resort 33.6 kW per month, or $1,026 per month—$12,312 annually. “We worked with FPL Northwest to improve the energy efficiency of the Sandcastles Kitchen area that services a 277-seat restaurant and a 100-seat lounge,” said Leonard Martin, Hilton Sandestin’s Director of Engineering. “The varied nature of our physical facilities and activities make energy management challenging, but we’re focused on efficiencies and cost savings that exist for our industry.” “The resort’s commercial equipment contributes a great deal to their restaurant energy consumption, but, we showed management that their equipment doesn’t have to consume all their resources,” said Lee Bolton, FPL Customer Advisor, Northwest Florida. “FPL’s energy efficiency programs are designed to help both large and small businesses with their energy management needs and drive savings to their bottom line today and in the future.” About Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, managed by Sandcastle Resorts & Hotels, is Northwest Florida’s largest beachfront resort hotel with 590 guest rooms, more than 62,500 square feet of award-winning meeting and event space, a world-class spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, six on-site seasonal dining venues—including the Emerald Coast’s only AAA Four-Diamond steakhouse—abundant resort recreation options, access to championship golf courses, and close proximity to the areas best attractions. For more information on the premier hotel, visit HiltonSandestinBeach.com or stay up-to-date with its latest news and promotions on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.