ALT 5 - DIGITAL ASSETS MORNING CALL

Crypto consolidates gains | US Gov. monitor crypto to ensure Russia sanctions compliance | Yield curve inversion highlights future growth risksNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT 5 Sigma Inc. a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments releases its digital assets morning call.
• Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate recent gains
• US authorities monitor crypto to ensure Russia sanctions compliance
• Yield curve inversion highlights future growth risks
Price action in bitcoin and Ethereum has turned more consolidative at mid-week but importantly, both coins have thus far retained the bulk of the gains registered since mid-March.
Bitcoin has tested but not yet made a convincing break of its 200-day moving average, currently at $48,310 and after its sizeable rally from mid-March that may prove formidable resistance in the near-term. Support from the hourly trendline drawn off the mid-March low is at $44,500, well below current spot levels of $47,280.
Short-term support for Ethereum is found near $3,300, defined by the uptrend off the hourly chart drawn off the March 15 low. Potentially formidable resistance is at the $3,500 area, defined by the 200-day moving average and the 50% retracement of the $4,867-$2,159 November-January decline.
Officials step of monitoring of crypto markets in light of Russian sanctions
On Tuesday a US Treasury official noted that they are monitoring markets, including crypto exchanges, for any signs that Russia is attempting to evade sanctions. It should come as no surprise that US and global authorities are taking measures to ensure sanctions are enforced, including stepped up surveillance. Similarly, those impacted by the sanctions will try to sidestep them. For crypto markets, perhaps the current takeaway is that scrutiny has not turned up illicit activity nor has the threat of enhanced monitoring put any obvious pressure on crypto prices.
Signals from US yield curve inversion
The brief inversion of the US 2yr-10yr yield on Tuesday continues to draw a great deal of market focus given its notoriety as a predictor of future recession. Those risks should not be dismissed and in fact a number of economists and market commentators have highlighted some increased risk of a US recession given the combination anticipated Fed tightening, the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, the tax of higher commodity prices and the significant falloff in US fiscal stimulus relative to 2021.
That said, the broad consensus is that the US will avoid recession, but that growth will likely slow considerably from the 2021 pace. Other things being equal, slower economic growth will create more headwinds for financial assets broadly, including crypto. In that regard it is important to monitor upcoming economic signals, and the US labor market data due this Friday will be an important data point.
Robert Lynch
Head of Research and Strategy
ALT 5 Sigma Inc.
bob@alt5sigma.com
ABOUT ALT 5 Sigma
ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.
DISCLAIMER:
Digital Asset Morning Call is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, either explicitly or implicitly, any provision of services or products by ALT 5 Sigma ("ALT 5"). Investors should determine for themselves whether a particular service or product is suitable for their investment needs or should seek such professional advice for their particular situation. ALT 5 Sigma. makes no representation or warranty to any investor regarding the legality of any investment, the income or tax consequences, or the suitability of an investment for such investor. ALT 5 Sigma does not solicit or provide any financial advice. This is at the sole discretion of the individual.
