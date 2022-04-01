Let’s Nurture Launches Web & Mobile App Platform for Laundry Businesses
An international tech company, Let’s Nurture is proud to announce the release of their new app platform ‘Let’s Wash.’NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international tech company, Let’s Nurture is proud to announce the release of their new app platform ‘Let’s Wash.’ Let’s Wash is an app and website combination platform offering laundry business owners the opportunity to operate efficiently, book pickups and drop-offs with clients via phone, send updates to your customers, and more.
The world of small businesses is often one-man armies, meaning they need to operate, market, and promote themselves to clients. Let’s Wash allows businesses to launch their own website and mobile applications with their products and services included, all for less than $300 per year. Let’s explore some more of the benefits Let’s Wash brings to your laundry and dry cleaning business.
“Our aim is to focus on the digital transformation of small businesses. Small Businesses are often left behind in this digital journey and sometimes their entire business goes into existential crisis due to large enterprises’ early adoption of technology” CEO Ketan Raval mentioned.
Key App Features:
With Let's Wash, we've streamlined the laundry process by incorporating plenty of intuitive and useful features inside our platform. Just some of these features include:
● Simple to book pick-up and drop-off options, as well as the ability to assign drivers to pick up your laundry.
● The ability to select how many loads of laundry, the load type, and specific washing options.
● A fully integrated notification software to our staff, allowing them to receive orders and allowing customers to place orders through our web platform, application, and email.
Benefits for Businesses and Customers of Let's Wash:
Like all products released by Let's Nurture, we believe in providing our employees with unique benefits they can only find with us. For the Let's Wash platform, these include:
● A built-in CRM system for better customer management and communication ability.
● The ability to filter and search for choosing everything from your laundry service, the price or budget range you have, and the location for washing.
● The ability to order and schedule pickups, add order details, and easily schedule pickup and delivery times within the platform.
● Simple, seamless payment via credit cards, debit cards, or cash upon delivery.
● The ability to live track your laundry order and its status in real-time, as well as the ability to receive push notifications related to your order.
● For our workers and drivers, you can access full order information with customer details, receive optimized routes for faster delivery to your customers, monthly invoices and reports related to your orders, and analytics to give you an idea of how well you're performing.
“ Let’s nurture primary goal is to stay relevant and stay affordable for small and businesses. Our small business suites are well suited for small business categories such as laundry which probably has less than $2500 a year budget spending on digital strategy. We work with these businesses and ensure their digital strategy is right & offer them products which can help to grow business digitally.” further added by VP sales Mr Sunil.
So, whether you’re an established laundry business or simply looking for a laundry for new laundry markets to enter; Let’s Washes' inclusion of intuitive features make it easy for anyone to run their own laundry or dry cleaning business. For any further questions, consult Let’s Nurture’s a customer support team at any time.
Let’s Nurture offers a demo for this solution. Anyone who is interested in setting up a free demo of these mobile applications feels free to get in touch at below contact details.
