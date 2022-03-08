Catering, Loyalty, and Specials: What Makes Peg Bistro - The Stir Fry House in Winnipeg
Peg Bistro is thrilled to announce the student discount program.WINIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peg Bistro, Winnipeg's premiere location for premium custom-made stir-fry, is excited to announce its latest promotion starting in the month of March!
Peg Bistro is thrilled to announce the student discount program, which aims to provide students in the Winnipeg area with delicious stir-fry and Peg Bistro selections, all at a reduced price.
1. Loyalty by Peg Bistro- The Stir Fry House
Peg Bistro believes in serving its customers in more ways than one. That's why their loyalty rewards system allows you to earn points for every dollar you spend in either their online or physical location. With the more points you earn, you'll be able to redeem them for whatever food from Peg Bistro you'd like to have, whether it's some bubble tea or a serving of egg rolls.
“Students stopping in at our Winnipeg location can take advantage of our 10% student discount starting on March 1st . Our hope is to provide students with nutritional food that helps them build the basics of a healthy diet during college as well as helping reduce the financial stress students often face when trying to support themselves during post-secondary education. The discount is active on Tuesday and Wednesday each week. '' Said by Owners.
Peg Bistro's stir-fries are made of all natural ingredients, customised by our customers to their preference and prepared their way. Plus, we're a company that believes in doing more for our customers. That's why each month we have unique promotions, ideas, and contests to encourage engagement with our amazing community who make all our great work possible! Stay tuned to the Peg Bistro social channels for more exciting announcements, deals, and more!
2. Professional Catering
“Peg Bistro is more than just a great restaurant to grab dinner at, they also offer professional catering for 10 or more people at meetings, parties, and events; among others. Peg Bistro aims to bring the experience of their restaurant to your event, meaning you and your colleagues can focus on enjoying yourselves while the food is handled.” Further Added by Peg’s Bistros owners at Winnipeg Location.
3. Specials you Won't Find Elsewhere
“The specials at Peg Bistro bring the newest and most delicious fusion food cooking. Whether it's our zucchini noodle Keto Bowl, our loaded veggie bowl, our house blend Soul Lifter chicken stir fry, or our chicken Souvlaki stir fry; you're sure to experience a new dimension of flavours and textures you've never experienced anywhere else.” Chef at Peg’s Bistro.
Looking to learn more about Peg Bistro, our food, and how we prepare it for our customers? You can visit us on our official website, or follow us on social media for the latest information regarding our location and food. Find a new favorite way to enjoy your stir fry, only at the Peg Bistro.
