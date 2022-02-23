Desert Divas & Dons Teeth Whitening Packages For People of Merritt, Kamploops, Kelowna British Columbia
Desert Divas & Dons is excited to announce its newest deal for their customers with the launch of their special teeth whitening packages.BC, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Divas & Dons is excited to announce its newest deal for their customers with the launch of their special teeth whitening packages; providing professional tooth whitening with no pain or discomfort.
If the customer is ready to start wearing a smile in 2022 that looks younger and healthier, then Desert Divas tooth whitening package is for the customers. Starting at only $149, the teeth can become up to fourteen shades lighter in just a single treatment!
Tooth whitening is sometimes needed for a variety of reasons. Some people may have darker enamel than others due to their genetic predisposition, others might be the cause of abnormal teeth development or side effects from medication & antibiotics. Staining is also a common cause of tooth enamel discolouration, and can be caused by things like smoking cigarettes or drinking things like coffee, tea, and wine.
Tooth whitening treatment is quick, easy, and painless. At Desert Divas and Dons, our team of certified oral hygienists are ready to apply the tooth whitening package to have the smile looking better and have fresh feeling
Moreover, with Desert Diva's low price, the customers can avoid paying the absurdly high fees many teeth whitening clinics charge. Desert Diva's is also one of three spas to have the seal of approval from Health Canada in the British Colombia area.
Start this year with a fresher, brighter smile today; only at Desert Divas & Dons!
Desertdivasanddonsspa
Desertdivasanddonsspa
+1 (250) 936-9200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other