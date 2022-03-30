Global Wireless Gamepad Market Insights, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2029
Global Wireless Gamepad Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wireless Gamepad Market report by Absolute Markets Insights is a well-thought-out compilation of detailed market development and growth factors optimizing the path of continued growth in terms of exact product data, strategies and market share of the leading companies in this particular market. We follow an iterative model of research methodology to formulate the report that helps decision-makers make an informed investment appraisal. Literature research is conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative market information supported by primary research. Global wireless gamepad market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
A gamepad is an input device used in video games. Gamepads were first introduced as a peripheral device with gaming console systems to connect the user to the system. Gamepad designs have evolved over time, but they all use a similar input method and structure. A gamepad is used to play various types of video games such as role playing, shooting, puzzle, sports, and others. Modern gamepads are wireless and lightweight, with numerous buttons and input methods. Growing adoption of gaming platforms is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-sports and the growing traction of the gaming industry have had a significant impact on the growth of the wireless gamepad market.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on all industries around the world, including gaming. Gaming has exploded as people have been seeking ways to pass their time since they are bounded to stay indoors. In developing economies such as India, approximately 75% of Indians use the internet every day, with people aged 16 to 29 years being amongst the most frequent users. This enhanced the accessibility towards online gaming to majority of the population amidst pandemic. Perception of gaming has also evolved from a relatively negative to a more positive approach. The industry's innovative approach to technology, as well as its flexibility and adaptability, have been critical to the growth of the wireless gamepad market to date.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of wireless gamepad market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Our 402+ pages research study will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Business & Technological Trends
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19 on Wireless Gamepad Market
o Global Impact
o Potential Measures and Opportunities
o Strategic Initiatives and Developments
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
• Research study focusing on specific regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, German, Arabic, Russian, French, Spanish, and other languages.
Key Findings of the Report:
• The online gaming industry has boomed in recent decades, owing to favorable government regulation and the increased use of consoles, PCs, and laptops for gaming applications. Consoles have several advantages, including it is simple to use, do not require upgrades, allows for simple multiplayer with console-owning friends, are generally less expensive, and use wireless controllers, allowing for a more active experience.
• Increasing adoption of smartphone devices and continuous technological advancement in electronic industry are expected to drive the growth of the wireless gamepad market for the Android platform during the forecast period. Market players are consecutively focusing on developing games compatible with the Android platform, which is further supporting the segment’s growth. For instance, in China, Xiaomi unveiled a customized gamepad for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in August 2019. The gamepad can be connected to a Redmi K20 or a Redmi K20 Pro device on either it’s left or right edge, making it easier to play games horizontally. The gamepad also includes Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and a 340mAh battery. In addition to these features, the gamepad includes LT and LB buttons, a joystick, a Bluetooth connection indicator, and configurable gameplay buttons.
• Increased internet penetration and the global deployment of 5G networks in recent years are expected to drive demand for Wi-Fi connectivity in the wireless gamepad market over the projected period. Wi-Fi provides a faster connection speed in gaming and improves gaming experience, reliability, and performance in real-time gaming. Furthermore, the growing popularity of live streaming in recent years is expected to contribute to market growth.
• The increasing trend of online purchasing along with increasing investments by market participants towards diversifying into online distribution channel so as to reach a larger customer group are expected to contribute to the segment’s growth in the wireless gamepad market over the forecast period. Furthermore, online distribution is advantageous in terms of efficiency, lower barriers to entry, improved customer service, and much more.
• North America held a significant share in the global wireless gamepad market in 2020. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are heavily invested in technology and are adopting wireless gamepads for the entertainment industry. Furthermore, the presence of major players in the region is contributing towards the growth of the market. Manufacturers are concentrating on development as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies in order to create a high-quality gaming controller devices. Increased demand for gaming consoles and improved Internet connectivity with high reliability is driving the market growth in this region.
Some of the players operating in the global wireless gamepad market are:
• 8BitDo
• Aksys Co. Ltd.
• CLAW
• Cosmic Byte
• Gamesir
• Logitech
• Microsoft
• Nacon
• Nintendo
• Razer Inc.
• Samsung
• Shenzhen Saitake Electronic Co., Ltd
• Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Limited
• Speedlink
• Xiaomi Global Community
• Other Market Participants
Global Wireless Gamepad Market:
By Device
• PC & Laptops
• Handheld/Mobile Devices
• Consoles
• Smart TV
By Platform
• Windows
• iOS
• Android
• Others
By Connectivity
• Bluetooth
• Wi-Fi
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
