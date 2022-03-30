Future Growth Analysis and Challenges of Saline Nasal Spray Market with Market Players such as Bayer, FREZYDERM A.B.Ε.E
The global saline nasal spray market is growing at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global saline nasal spray market is projected to be driven by the rising demand for optimizing nasal health. The increasing incidences of allergy and nasal infection is the major factor contributing for the market growth. It has been recorded that there are over 400 million people are suffering from allergic rhinitis around the world. As per CDC, the number of people suffering from sinusitis in U.S is 28.9 million. With increasing focus on health, people are adopting various nasal sprays as these nasal sprays help to remove irritants and allergens and hydrates the nasal tissue. Additionally, rising practice of self-administration across the globe owing to current COVID-19 pandemic is one of the major factors contributing for increased sales of nasal sprays. Moreover, nasal spray provides painless drug administration. The adoption of saline nasal spray market is on the rise owing to increasing respiratory disorders and the need to administer it has grown tremendously in the pandemic scenario.
In terms of revenue, the global saline nasal spray market is growing at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Saline nasal spray market has been segmented into hypertonic, hypotonic and isotonic. The isotonic saline nasal spray accounts for the largest market share in 2020. Isotonic saline helps in maintaining the mucociliary clearance and is considered as an effective therapy in allergic rhinitis, which has increased its demand. Moreover, most of the OTC saline nasal spray are isotonic, thereby this segment accounts for a prominent dominance in the market
The saline nasal spray market has been segmented into neonatal/babies, children and adults. Among these, neonatal/babies segment registered for the largest market share in 2020 as it is the only safest solution for babies suffering from nose stuffiness. It helps to relieve mucus and keep nostrils moisturized. Availability of saline nasal spray such as nasoclear, nasivion, etc. for babies is increasing widely which is contributing for the segments market share.
The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of the global saline nasal spray market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysis in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings, and specification amongst others.
Some of the key players operating in the global saline nasal spray market are:
• Bayer
• FREZYDERM A.B.Ε.E.
• Gerolymatos International SA
• GIFRER LABORATORY
• GlaxoSmithKline plc.
• Merck KGaA
• Sofibel SAS
• URGO
• Xlear
• Zydus Group
• Other Market Participants
Global Saline Nasal Spray Market
By Application
• Neonatal/Babies
• Children
• Adults
By Product
• Hypertonic
• Hypotonic
• Isotonic
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By End Users
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Home Care
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
