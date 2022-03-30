Personalized Gifts Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, CAGR, Global Revenues, Upcoming Trends and Key Players Analysis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights introduce new research on Global Personalized Gifts covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Personalized Gifts explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
In terms of revenue, global personalized gifts market was valued at US$ 25.28 Bn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries. Some of the players operating in the global personalized gifts market are 1-800-FLOWERS.COM INC., AGC LLC., Card Factory, Cimpress, Disney, Etsy Inc., Gifts.com, Hallmark Licensing LLC., IGP.com, PersonalCreations.com, prestogifts.com, Redbubble, Shutterfly Inc., and Zazzle Inc., amongst other market participants.
The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Residential Sector, Commercial Sector & Industrial Sector, & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Personalized Gifts industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.
Industry Trends
Personalized gifts are the items that carry the name, initials, picture of the person who is receiving them as a gift. Sometimes, they feature monogram on them. They are expected to create a sense of belonging among recipients of the gift, making them feel happy about the fact that the gift is exclusively made for them. Personalization is an art that can turn ordinary gifts into memorable ones so that any occasion of the gift recipient becomes extra special for them. The personalized gifts are commonly adorned with the name, picture or a short personal message that lets gift-senders share their sentiments with the gift recipients. In the global personalized gifts market, the major driver contributing to the market growth is the growing influence from the western culture, which has popularized the trend of celebrating special days such Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Thanksgiving amongst others. Rapid prospects in technology have made the products more affordable due to production procedure becoming easy and less time consuming. The allure of attaching personalized messages to the gifts, is giving massive boost to the market demand and the market growth. The demand for eco-friendly gifts is also increasing, particularly in the section of the children’s toys. Other factors contributing to the market growth include product innovation due to technological advancement, rising internet facilities, and presence of wide range of options.
Challenges related to inventory, merchandising management, and supply chain are hampering the growth of global personalized gifts market.
The outbreak of China-originated coronavirus has resulted in governments in most countries to impose lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This lead to border restrictions and breakdown of transportation networks. Corporates were enforced to impost work-from-home for all their employees and later resume with limited staff in their premises. However, since the business operations are gradually reopening, personalized gifts are gaining massive traction amongst the corporate and individual end users. Corporates are increasingly preferring personalized gift for their staff so as to reward their contribution and reliance with the organization amidst the difficult times. The trend is estimated to retain and further contribute towards the growth of global personalized gifts market over the period of next eight years.
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Personalized Gifts
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
Global Personalized Gifts Market:
Personalized Gifts Market: By Type
• Photo Personalized Gifts
• Non-Photo Personalized Gifts
Personalized Gifts Market: By Category
• Bed & Bath
• Clothing & Accessories
• Frames & Albums
• Home Décor
• Jewelry
• Stationery & Gift Cards
• Bar & Wine
• Kitchenware
• Outdoor & Garden
• Travel Gifts & Accessories
• Others
Personalized Gifts Market: By Occasion
• Anniversary
• Birthday
• Housewarming
• Festivals
• Wedding
• Corporate & Group Events
• Parties
• Others
Personalized Gifts Market: By Recipient
• Adult
• Teen
• Kids
Personalized Gifts Market: By End Users
• Individuals
• Corporate
Personalized Gifts Market: By Distribution Channels
• Online
• Offline
Personalized Gifts Market: By Region
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
Customers May Help Identify Market Gaps
Additionally, study precisely covers and examine survey analysis by end users along with primary respondents from Industry to assess market evaluation. The qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics of Personalized Gifts Market – Outlook and Forecast and consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns helps identify real market gaps. This survey of HTF took a holistic view of consumer behaviours and market perceptions from the start of the pandemic and throughout.
For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis customization is provided wherever applicable which consider Buying behaviour, demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)
Identify Opportunities for Personalized Gifts Market – Outlook and Forecast Market Growth
In this crowded, fast-moving landscape, marketing teams have to create big impact with less information to work with. With countless industry related announcements made every day, it becomes noteworthy to get real insights out of it. Under normal circumstances, to check pulse on your product/services and identify new opportunities; market survey released by Absolute Markets Insights may get you desired results.
Assess Your Strengths
The in-depth competitive landscape and detailed company profile helps you benchmark technological advancement, business strategies, market development activities, latest innovation in products/services offering. It is always crucial to assess our strength to have competitive edge henceforth SWOT analysis along with financials, business overview and products/services specification provides a perfect assessment. Also, the market research gaps and opportunities are revealed and recommended in such a way to reduce the risk to make the company’s marketing strategy cost-effective for business.
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Personalized Gifts Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Personalized Gifts market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Personalized Gifts in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Personalized Gifts market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Personalized Gifts Market?
