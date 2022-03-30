JADBio Selected among 20 EU Pioneering Technologies to Participate at BIO2022
The EU Pavilion at BIO2022 will showcase European advanced biotech solutions that deliver a positive impact on the healthcare sector.HERAKLION, CRETE, GREECE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Innovation Council (EIC) announced the 20 pioneering companies that will participate at the BIO International Convention 2022 in the framework of EIC Overseas Trade Fairs (OTF) Programme 2.0. JADBio, with offices in the US and the EU, is one of the 20 selected companies and will be looking forward to showcasing its leading automated machine learning no-code platform, purpose-built for life scientists, at such a prestigious biotech event.
BIO 2022, America’s leading medical convention, will take place in San Diego, US, between 13 and 16 June 2022. JADBio is an EIC-funded SME and was selected to exhibit its AutoML platform, and connect with industry peers in order to ensure front-end innovation is resourced to deliver better care for patients and high-quality products for consumers.
The evaluation process was highly competitive and the companies selected, to participate at the European Pavilion, were selected based on their internationalization goals, technological fit, with the scope of the trade fair, as well as their capacity to create business out of their participation.
“This is a great opportunity for our company and our product”, said Ioannis Tsamardinos, CEO at JADBio, “It signifies the recognition of our innovative technology, and the work we put into it while allowing us to participate in a highly regarded US biotechnology event, with ample opportunities for networking and distribution, all under the EU flag”.
About JADBio AutoML
JADBio is an automated Machine Learning Platform, designed for Life Scientists. It enables a user to effortlessly make new discoveries and extract knowledge from publicly available or own-study data, without the need for coding or ML expertise. JADBio also offers API access that allows for image analysis, batch analysis, and SciKit Learn algorithm incorporation. The company has offices in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, and Los Angeles, California, US.
Popi Paraschaki
Digital Giraffes
+30 697 449 2312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other