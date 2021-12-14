BioLizard and JADBio announce Partnership
JADBio’s automated machine learning (ML) platform speeds up BioLizard’s ML model performance evaluation capabilitiesGHENT, BELGIUM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JADBio and BioLizard today announced their partnership. BioLizard is an agile bioinformatics and AI/ML company globally servicing clients in the life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. JADBio is a robust Automated Machine Learning platform that allows intuitive, timely, and interactive creation of ML predictive models on BioMedical and Multi-omics data, while allowing for knowledge (biomarker signature) discovery through its vast range of reporting and analysis. The companies are convinced this partnership will greatly benefit their services.
Originating from Ghent (Belgium) and with offices in the Netherlands, Spain, and the US, BioLizard has a strong track record in providing cutting-edge ML technologies to model even the most complex scientific data. These in-depth modeling and optimization capabilities of BioLizard and the highly automated and interactive AutoML platform of JADBio are highly complementary and result in faster and more complete ML services.
JADBio, a leader in AutoML for life-scientists, with offices in Los Angeles (CA), Denmark, and Greece, has developed a platform intended to reduce time and effort when applying Machine Learning(ML), while empowering bioinformaticians, and other non-expert data analysts, to accurately scale their work. JADBio provides a user-friendly interface to create ML models but also run off-the-shelf models for common healthcare use cases.
“The JADBio AutoML platform is a great complement to our in-house ML expertise,” says Erik Vandeputte, senior bioinformatics scientist at BioLizard. “The JADBio platform allows for a quick evaluation of multiple models and interactive assessment of model performance. Combined with our comprehensive bioinformatic data mining, modeling, and interpretation skills, the JADBio platform will lead to a better and faster service for our customers.”
“A combination of quick services and in-depth ML optimization and interpretation is the way forward to provide the best possible service to our customers. We are convinced that this partnership will further establish BioLizard’s position as a key player in bioinformatics and ML consulting” - Liesbeth Ceelen (Ph.D.), CEO BioLizard
“Through our joint offering with BioLizard, we can cater to customers’ needs end-to-end, from data mining and integration/normalization, all the way to machine learning analysis and biomarker signature discovery. We look forward to working closely together to meet those needs on a global scale!’ says Aris Karanikas, CBO JADBio
Ioannis Tsamardinos, CEO at JADBio, says, “Partnering with BioLizard is a significant step for us, in getting our solution to every end-user, even those that have no experience in coding. Our AI and knowledge intensified platform makes the construction of predictive models and knowledge discovery readily available to everyone. With the use of JADBio, our users have already discovered new knowledge about the coronavirus and cancer. We’re always committed to creating meaningful partnerships with bioinformatics companies like BioLizard”
