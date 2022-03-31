JADBio’s AutoML No-Code Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Partnering with Amazon Marketplace allows us to significantly increase our reach & avail our state-of-the-art knowledge discovery & predictive modeling capabilities.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JADBio, a leading automated machine learning no-code platform, today announced the listing of the JADBio Automated Machine Learning platform on the largest and most successful marketplace globally, the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
— Aris Karanikas, CBO at JADBio
The benefit of a B2B marketplace, like AWS Marketplace, is assurance and confidence in the software. Buyers can be sure that solutions found on the AWS marketplace are compatible with their existing solutions for a great price. AWS makes it even easier for life scientists, bioinformaticians, pharmaceuticals, researchers, to discover JADBio AutoML and leverage its no-code platform to build and deploy machine learning predictive models faster and at a lower cost—all without writing a single line of code. The JADBio platform offers multiple feature selection, extensive hyperparameter tuning, small sample size analysis, over 1M data feature handling, image analysis, model download, premium SLA support, and a lot more functionality in its premium accounts.
“We are thrilled to be invited to list JADBio on AWS Marketplace and be counted among the most innovative cloud solutions in the world”, said Aris Karanikas, CBO at JADBio, “Partnering with Amazon Marketplace allows us to significantly increase our reach and avail our state-of-the-art knowledge discovery and predictive modeling capabilities to the multitude of pharma and biotech companies, as well as other institutions and agencies already leveraging AWS for their life-science research. We look forward to working closely together!.”
About JADBio AutoML
JADBio is an automated Machine Learning Platform, designed for Life Scientists. It enables a user to effortlessly make new discoveries and extract knowledge from publicly available or own-study data, without the need for coding or ML expertise. JADBio also offers API access that allows for image analysis, batch analysis, and SciKit Learn algorithm incorporation. The company has offices in Heraklion, Crete, Greece, and Los Angeles, California, US.
