Global Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor Market Growth, Drivers and Challenges: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor Market to Witness 16.81% Growth during 2021 - 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor Market is a latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides crucial statistics on the market status of the leading Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor market players and offers information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor Market. The report uses effective graphical presentation techniques, such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures for better understanding.
Global wearable blood pressure sensor market is being driven by the changing nature of the medical sector, which is seeing an increase in the adoption of new monitoring devices for tracking patient and individual health. These sensors have the potential to improve hypertension control and prescription adherence by facilitating the logging of repeated blood pressure measures, improving communication with health-care providers, and sending medication reminder alerts. Furthermore, an ageing population and an increase in cardiovascular diseases are driving the growth of the wearable blood pressure sensor market. According to the World Health Organization, over one billion people worldwide have hypertension, and the CDC estimates that one-third of those with hypertension are unaware of it. Additionally, increased efforts by major key companies to produce technologically advanced wearable blood pressure sensor devices are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. For Instance, in January 2020, Valencell announced the release of a calibration-free blood pressure (BP) sensor system for use in hearable and wearable. Valencell offers the BP sensor system as a core technology to medical device and consumer electronics producers for incorporation into their products. For qualified datasets, the technology can detect hypertension with 89 percent accuracy and provide BP readings within +/-8mmHg. Thus, the global wearable blood pressure sensor market is on the rise.
Convenient and painless blood pressure monitoring is significantly increasing user adoption for regular monitoring and early intervention of hypertension, a leading cause of death worldwide. In pandemics, there is an increasing demand for wrist-based wearable blood pressure sensors to monitor individuals' health status because they are simple to use and provide users with instant findings. Major market participant, such as OMRON Healthcare, Inc., developed "HeartGuide" which is a clinically accurate, wearable blood pressure monitor developed in the innovative form of a wristwatch, and it has been registered as a medical device with the FDA. HeartGuide, in conjunction with its companion app, OMRON connect US/CAN, helps in tracking and managing blood pressure simply.
There is a growing demand for Wi-Fi-based connected wearable devices in the recent decade. Wearable products can connect to the Internet directly via a Wi-Fi Access point. With the growing demand for wireless connectivity in medical settings and the numerous benefits of wearable devices for patients and clinicians alike, Wi-Fi is well positioned to play a key role in making the digital health vision a reality. Wearables in the digital health ecosystem enable users to monitor in real-time, at any time and from any location, improving patient care and assisting caregivers in saving time on administrative tasks. In addition, increased internet penetration and smart device development in the medical industry in the recent years are expected to drive demand for Wi-Fi connectivity in the wearable blood pressure sensor market.
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic in March 2020 of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). When COVID-19 cases started to rise around the world, experts realised the virus was especially dangerous for people with heart disease and related conditions, particularly high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus's more serious complications. Covid-19 has raised health awareness, and wearable tech devices are helping users in tracking health activity, heart rate, blood pressure, and other factors. Similar initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions are further demonstrating positive growth prospects for the global wearable blood pressure sensor market during the forecast period. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in technology and are implementing wearable medical devices in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the presence of major players aids in the expansion of the market in this region. Manufacturers are focusing on product development as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies in order to produce high-quality wearable products.
The key market participants operating in the global wearable blood pressure sensor market are:
• Aktiia SA
• Beurer
• Blipcare
• Blumio
• H2CARE
• iHealth Labs Inc
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Koogeek Inc.
• MEDISANA GMBH
• OMRON Healthcare, Inc.
• Pyle Audio
• Qardio, Inc.
• SunTech Medical, Inc.
• Withings
• Other Market Participants
Global Wearable Blood Pressure Sensor Market
By Type
• Upperarm
• Finger
• Wrist
• Others
By Connectivity
• Wi-Fi
• Bluetooth
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Online
• Offline
By End Use
• Hospital and Clinics
• Homecare settings
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
