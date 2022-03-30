AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market Growth Due to Forecast Year with Prominent Players : Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic
The global AI robot in heart treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI and robotics are two of the most futuristic technologies that the world is utilising now. Implementing these two technologies have lea to breakthroughs in a variety of industries, including healthcare. Artificial intelligence (AI) offers optimum potential in heart therapies, notably in the field of cardiovascular imaging. AI-driven surgical robots are computer-manipulated devices that allow doctors to focus on the difficult components of a surgery by assisting with surgical tool handling and positioning during procedures. Surgeon performance and patient outcomes are increasingly owing to robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. This invention is also transforming what was once a subjective technique into exact motion sequences. Healthcare organization along with governments are working towards research and development and its investments to introduce highly innovative AI robots for heart treatment. Moreover with various innovations in the AI robots, such as early stage detection of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues has boosted the growth of AI robot in heart treatment market globally.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has demonstrated its ability to positively impact various cardiology treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it can help analyse and monitor functioning of the human heart. This technology is useful in providing sophisticated technology-based treatment in cardiology and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it was used to digitally control various treatment activities. AI robots were used in efforts to reduce transmission, reduction in direct patient–physician contact and moreover scanning, diagnosing, risk assessment, treatment plans were all stages of cardiac surgery that AI could help with. Thus AI robots for heart treatments have paved a strong path during Covid-19 and is proving to be a viable solution in the future as well, which showcases strong growth prospects for global AI robot in heart treatment market over the forecast period.
Report Highlights
• In terms of offering, AI robot in heart treatment systems have gained huge popularity in the global AI robot in heart treatment market. The systems have modular designs which empower the surgeons to choose the surgical approaches for every different patient. Leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to streamline surgical team communications with greater efficiency while heart treatments. Moreover companies are offering surgical videos and data platform for clinicians to record, store and analyze various heart treatment procedures to improve the outcome, which is provided as a part of the system.
• Based on application, surgical procedures held the highest share in the global AI robot in heart treatment market in 2020. When creating incisions or undertaking other surgical procedures in the operating room (OR), surgeons must always be accurate. The monotonous tasks become difficult to do. The healthcare facilities are increasingly utilizing AI and collaborative robots in the operating room to assist surgeons. Moreover manufacturers are considering to automate using deep learning data rather than behavior coded by an engineer who is unfamiliar with all possible scenarios. Combining robotic surgery with next-generation computing, visualization, and artificial intelligence is providing clinicians with a new way to provide more predictable, standardized, yet customized care with AI robots.
• Specialty cardiac centers are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the global AI robot in heart treatment market. This is due to much reduced costs as compared to identical operations conducted in hospitals, as well as low infection rates and overall high patient satisfaction. Specialty cardiac centers is an emerging trend as these centers offer advanced treatments and facilities for heart related problems. Moreover, governments across the globe are investing highly to upgrade specialty cardiac centers with highly advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence for heart surgeries and treatments.
• Asia pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global AI robot in heart treatment market. Cardiac problems are amongst the most prominent health issues leading to an increased number of deaths in Asia Pacific. Countries like India, China and Japan are focusing on strengthening their healthcare infrastructure by investing in advanced technologies and facilities for cardiac treatments such as AI robots, which assists surgeons with pattern-based diagnosis. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the healthcare sector is witnessing a scarcity of doctors and other healthcare workers. AI robotics for heart treatments will be critical in filling these gaps while also improving services.
List of Key Players in the Global AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market:
• Intuitive Surgical
• Medtronic
• Hansen Medical
• Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market Segmentation
AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market: Offering Outlook
• Systems
• Services
AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market: Surgery Application Outlook
• Diagnosis of Cardiovascular Diseases
• Surgical Procedures
o Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)
o Mitral Valve Repair
o Others
• Others
AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market: End-user Outlook
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Specialty Cardiac Centers
• Others
AI Robot in Heart Treatment Market: Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
