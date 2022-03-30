Global Dehumidifier Market (2022-2030): Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in upcoming years
Dehumidifier market was valued at US$ 3,338.58 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last decade, rapid urbanization as well as industrialization has led to drastic climatic changes. Human health is at high risk with such climatic conditions, which has triggered extreme humidity levels in several regions. As a result, it has led to an increased demand for dehumidifiers in industrial, commercial as well as residential sectors to improve the ambient air quality, and to ensure a healthy and comfortable environment free from any excessive humidity levels. Moreover, government organizations across the globe have laid out stringent energy- efficiency standards for dehumidifiers to promote energy saving, which has led to an increased awareness amongst huge population and demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers. The leading players in the dehumidifier market are expanding their products range with improved functionality, accuracy and various features to cater to the changing requirement of the consumers at large. Thus, the above stated factors is boosting the demand for dehumidifiers globally.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for dehumidifiers had considerably risen. Based on the nature of the virus, when infected persons cough or sneeze, the virus spreads predominantly through respiratory droplets. Hospitals and clinics had installed dehumidifiers to improve the humidity conditions in ICU’s, backup rooms and war rooms to reduce the spread of the virus. According to scientists of the University of Carolina, the concentration of viruses is considerably larger in higher or lower humidity conditions along with the high risk of scattering. Hence, an accelerated growth in the global dehumidifier market was observed across the residential sector amidst the pandemic.
Dessicant dehumidifiers, which is a chemical absorbent dehumidifiers, are being adopted on a large scale as these dehumidifiers can quickly remove huge amounts of moisture from the air. This is especially useful in large, industrial environments where the temperature frequently drops below freezing, or in situations where there is a lot of humidity or condensation. Moreover a wide range of industries are utilizing industrial desiccant dehumidifiers as they attain humidity levels of less than 35% and have demonstrated that they can cut operational expenses and energy usage. Thus, the benefits associated with dessicant dehumidifiers have boosted the growth of dehumidifier market globally.
Portable dehumidifier are gaining huge importance across the residential sector in the dehumidifier market as these dehumidifiers are small and easily to move around in the house. Over the last few years, a large population has turned towards portable dehumidifiers as these are affordable and can be used in smaller spaces as well. Increasing urbanization along with growing awareness amongst masses towards climate change concerns is fueling the segment’s growth in the global dehumidifier market.
Rising awareness about health and variations in the climate change amongst a large population has led to an increased demand for residential dehumidifiers. The rise in disposable income and focus on healthier and comfortable lifestyle is one of the factors boosting the global dehumidifier market. Furthermore, major players in the market are focusing on adopting technology such as cloud based and Wi-Fi connectivity for dehumidifiers, to offer high functional benefits and seamless operations along with humidity levels sensors for humidity calculations of air precisely and automation. These advancements in the equipment showcases potential growth prospects for global dehumidifier market over the forecast period.
The global dehumidifier market share is competitive and comprises various companies such as:
• AprilAire
• Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd.
• Condair Group
• De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l
• Frigidaire
• GE Appliances, a Haier company
• Guangdong PHNIX Eco-energy Solution Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• LG Electronics
• Midea
• Munters
• SEIBU GIKEN DST
• Sunpentown Inc
• Therma-Stor
• Whirlpool
• INNOVATIVE DEHUMIDIFIER SYSTEMS
• Dehumidifier Corporation of America
• Other Industry Participants
Global Dehumidifier Market:
• By Type
o Heat Pump
o Chemical Absorbent (Desiccant)
o Ventilating Dehumidifier (Refrigerant)
• By Technology
o Condensation
o Sorption
• By Installation
o Wall Mounted
o Portable
o Others
• By Capacity
o Below 80 Pints
o 80 Pints to 160 Pints
o Above 160 Pints
• By Application
o Industrial
o Residential
o Commercial
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
