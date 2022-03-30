Dyslexia Treatment Market 2022 New Technology Innovation, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest survey on Dyslexia Treatment Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Dyslexia Treatment to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2027*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Dyslexia Treatment market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump.
Global dyslexia treatment market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries. Some of the players operating in the global dyslexia treatment market are: Barry Bennett Ltd, Charmtech Labs LLC., ChromaGen Vision LLC, Claro Software Ltd, Dyslexia Box Limited, Dyslexia Gold, IRIS S.A, Kurzweil Education, Lexilife, Mindgenius, Nuance Communications Inc., OrCam, Scanning Pens Inc, Texthelp Inc., Voice Dream LLC, VoicePower Ltd, Other Market Participants.
Industry Trends
Dyslexia is a learning disorder defined by serious difficulties in reading as a result of problems detecting speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). Dyslexia affects areas of the brain that process language. With the aid of tutoring and specialized education program, most children with dyslexia can thrive in school. Dyslexia is also caused by a problem with the brain's capacity to translate images from the eyes or ears into understandable language. Emotional support is also very crucial for people suffering from dyslexia. Dyslexia is the most general learning disability, impacting at least one out of every ten children globally. According to a study, 32 million people in the United States, 6.4 million in the United Kingdom, and 125 million in India are at risk of dyslexia.
Global dyslexia treatment market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of dyslexia worldwide. In addition to the customized educational programs, there are numerous companies in the market who have developed online programs and provide specific solutions that help dyslexics improve their reading and learning abilities. The collaborative efforts are supporting the growth of dyslexia treatment market. Scanning Pens Ltd, for instance, included Oxford Primary Dictionary to the C-Pen ReaderPen. The inclusion of this simplified dictionary is ideal for any young eager readers. The ReaderPen was created to help people who are learning English as well as those who have reading issues such as dyslexia. This feature assists students of all ages in succeeding in their daily studies, hence increasing confidence and performance. However, the expansion of the dyslexia treatment market is expected to be impeded by the lack of awareness among people about the disease.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted reorganization of learning disorder rehabilitation techniques. During the lockdown period, telerehabilitation allowed for the continuation of training activities while allowing for social distancing. The social isolation caused by the COVID 19 epidemic provided an opportunity for parents to observe and assist their children who may have slipped through the system. Many families now observe that their child requires further assistance with learning to read, decoding words, language processing abilities, and others. They also identified additional dyslexia symptoms in their child, such as difficulty identifying words and having low stamina to complete projects. Dyslexia has accelerated amidst the covid-19 epidemic as a result of the lockdown effect, wherein children have been stressed and frightened due to multiple factors. Furthermore, increasing investments towards innovation in dyslexia-related hardware and solutions showcases positive growth prospects for the expansion of dyslexia treatment market over the forecast period.
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, grade, end use industry, and application market size and their forecast from 2022-2030
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Analysis on Key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, sales contracts, and new product launches in the market
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies
• Detailed insights on emerging regions, grade, end use industry, and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Dyslexia Treatment
• Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.
Global Dyslexia Treatment Market:
Dyslexia Treatment Market : By Type of Dyslexia
o Phonological Dyslexia
o Surface Dyslexia
o Rapid Naming Deficit
o Double Deficit Dyslexia
o Others
Dyslexia Treatment Market : By Offering
o Hardware/Devices
o Solutions
Speech Recognition Software
Text-to-Speech Software
Mind Mapping Software
Others
o Occupational Therapy
o Complementary and Alternative Medication
o Others
Dyslexia Treatment Market : By Age Group
o Adults
o Children
Dyslexia Treatment Market : By End-User
o Individuals
o Educational Institutions
o Clinics
o Others
Dyslexia Treatment Market : By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Key questions answered in this report:
• What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Dyslexia Treatment Market?
• What are the key driving factors propelling the Dyslexia Treatment Market forward?
• What are the most important companies in the Dyslexia Treatment Market Industry?
• What segments does the Dyslexia Treatment Market cover?
• How can I receive a free copy of the Dyslexia Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?
