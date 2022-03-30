MRNA Vaccines Market Size & Trends By Type, Application and Forecast Till 2030
The global mRNA vaccine market is growing at a CAGR of 19.76% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by AMI, the global mRNA vaccines market is anticipate to grow at a CAGR of 19.76% during the forecast period. The rapid advancement in medical technology that promotes the development of mRNA vaccines, coupled with the growth of infectious diseases globally is a major reason for the higher growth in revenue in the global mRNA vaccines market.
mRNA vaccines are being developed for numerous diseases such as cancer (tumors, ovarian cancer, renal cancer, etc.,), infectious diseases ( COVID-19, malaria, Zika virus, etc.,), and other rare diseases. Scientists are increasingly working on developing vaccines to prevent the spread of cancer, which is causing a high disease burden globally. It is the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming about 10 million lives in 2020 alone. Moderna, for instance, is applying their mRNA technology for the development of immunotherapy for cancer. Immune cells in the human body are being trained to identify and destroy cancer cells in the same manner as they fight against foreign organisms that enter the body.
Few of the companies profiled in the global mRNA Vaccines Market report are listed below:
• Argos Therapeutics
• BioNTech SE
• c?IMMUNE
• CureVac AG
• eTheRNA
• Genentech, Inc
• Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
• Moderna, Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global mRNA Vaccines Market
By Clinical Trial Phase
• Preclinical
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III
• Commercial
By Type
• Non-replicating mRNA
• In vivo self-replicating mRNA
• In vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA vaccine
By Indication
• Oncology
o Solid Tumors
o Melanoma
o Prostate cancer
o Ovarian cancer
o Glioblastoma
o HPV + Cancer
o Renal Cancer
o Others
• Infectious Diseases
o COVID-19 vaccine
o Rabies
o Lassa, yellow fever
o Respirational syncytial virus
o Rota
o Malaria
o Universal influenza
o Zika virus
o Multiple sclerosis (MS)
o Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)
o HIV vaccine
o Others
• Rare Diseases
By Vaccine Modality
• Therapeutic
• TME Modulation
• Prophylactic
• DC Vaccine
• T Cell regulation
By Route of Administration
• Intravenous/Intradermal
• Intratumoral
• Intramuscular
By Applications
• Adolescents & Pediatric
• Adults
By End-User
• Healthcare Facilities
• Government Vaccination Campaigns
• Research Facilities
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
