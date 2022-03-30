Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Immunotherapy Market : Industry Trends, Segments, Landscape, Analysis and Forecast – 2030
The global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market for cancer patients is estimated to be driven by three major developments - advancement in the technology, ground-breaking research on action of the dendritic cells against the cancer cells and massive consumerization of health through improved access to patient data provided by AI (artificial intelligence). Unlike existing methods like chemotherapy or radiation therapy which have more disadvantages than advantages, dendritic cell vaccine immunotherapy is estimated to burst that bubble. Clinical results gained through the therapy have led to a reduction in the hype generated by old and traditional therapies, resulting in an increase in the demand for items that are already in the market.
The overall progress made in the therapeutics industry highly influences the pharmaceutical, technology and science field. The arrival of the global dendritic cancer cell vaccine for the patients suffering from different types of cancers is expected to deliver significant opportunities to millions of patients. Extensive knowledge sharing about the vaccines in developing immune response against the malignant cancer cells is one of the most important variables leading to successful acceptance of evolving market in the current cancer therapeutics industry. Vaccine is a biological preparation which strengthens the immune system, providing acquired immunity against a specific pathogen. Popularly, cancer vaccines have been used for treatment of prostate, cervical, breast, and lung cancer amongst other high mortality cancers. Further, vaccines have numerous benefits as they stop growth of cells with tumors, destroys them and avoids cancer cell relapse. It also supports destruction of cells left behind after treatment. Majorly, there are two types of vaccines which are available in the market, therapeutic cancer vaccines as well as preventive cancer vaccines. Preventive cancer vaccines are known as traditional cancer vaccination method and are used to prevent cancer in healthy people. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are immunotherapy vaccines which are used for cancer, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis B virus, and metastatic prostate cancer. Therefore, demand for dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market is on the rise.
Global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy Market has been segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, oesophageal cancer, prostate cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, renal cancer and others. Lung cancer with 1.76 million yearly deaths followed by colorectal cancer: 862,000 deaths dominates the global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market in 2020. Growth in tobacco consumption, alcohol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle and environmental factors also contribute to the increase in cancers. The overall living settings of the population across the world has improved and that has also led to a larger sedentary workforce, which has access to high calorie diet, indirectly affecting the rise in numbers.
The global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market has been segmented into intravenous, intranodal, intra-lymphatic, intradermal, subcutaneous segments. Immunotherapy vaccines can be injected into a vein (intravenously), injected into the skin (subcutaneously), or injected into a muscle (intramuscularly). Certain types of immunotherapy can be administered directly to the tumor's location in the bodily cavity. Immunotherapy clinical trials, like other forms of cancer treatment, are currently being done to enhance treatment for people with a variety of cancers. For a variety of reasons, patients are encouraged to take part in relevant immunotherapy research studies. For starters, individuals who take part in a clinical trial may be among the first to benefit from novel medications before they become publicly available. Immunotherapy research trials may also offer new hope to patients who have failed to respond to standard treatments.
The key companies profiled in the global dendritic cell cancer vaccine immunotherapy market are mentioned below:
• Activartis GmbH
• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
• Dendreon Corporation
• Elios Therapeutics
• Immunicum AB
• JW Creagene
• Medigene AG
• THERAVECTYS
• Other Market Participants
Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Immunotherapy Market:
By Route of Administration
• Intravenous
• Intranodal
• Intralymphatic
• Intradermal
• Subcutaneous
By Clinical Trial Phase
• Preclinical and Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III
• Late Phase Clinical Research
By Application
• Adults
• Kids
By Cancer Type
• Breast Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Oesophageal Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Glioblastoma
• Colorectal Cancer
• Melanoma
• Liver Cancer
• Renal Cancer
• Others
By End-User
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
