Screenless Display Market : Global Industry Growth, New Opportunities and Forecast – 2030
Global screenless display market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenless display technology solves the problem of displaying information in a single location. It is a method of displaying information/data via an electronic video source without the use of a screen. The novel corona virus has struck more than 210 countries and territories around the world, putting states in trouble. The COVID-19 crisis has caused years of change in the way companies in all sectors and regions do business in just a few months. Companies have reduced the time required to digitize their customer and supply-chain interactions, as well as their internal operations by three to four years. The proportion of digitally enabled products in their portfolios is expected to grow at an alarming rate in the coming years. Amidst pandemic, increasing adoption of screenless display technologies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries for drug discovery and disease treatment has been observed. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for this new technology in a variety of industries such as aerospace and defence, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics, which is contributing towards the growth of the screenless display market.
The screenless display market has grown rapidly in recent years, owing to ongoing display technology development and higher use of this technology in the healthcare sector. Screenless display is an interactive projection technology that was developed to address issues related to the miniaturization of modern communication technologies' devices. The lack of space on screen-based displays opened up the possibility of developing screenless displays. The screenless display lacks a screen and are defined as displays used to transmit data such as images or videos without the use of screens. Several patents are still being worked on for this emerging technology, which has the potential to change the entire spectacular view of screenless displays. The primary goal of screenless display technology is to display (or transmit) information without the use of a screen or a projector.
Further key findings from the report are mentioned below:
• Retinal display segment is gaining traction in the screenless display market and is anticipated further grow over the forecast period. Retinal display is a screenless display technique that draws a raster display (similar to a television) directly onto the retina of the eye, rather than having the image reflected by any substance. This can produce the illusion of viewing an image from many feet afar or from a larger and crisper perspective of any object that is employing specific lasers or LEDs to scan light essentially into the optic nerve by mixing fundamental colors.
• Holographic display is expected to gain substantial share in the market over the forecast period. This approach records the light scattered from an object and then reconstructs it so that the object seems to be in the same position relative to the recording medium as it was when it was recorded. It provides high-quality images and videos that can be viewed with naked eye and do not require any special equipment.
• Healthcare industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period in the global screenless display market, owing to increased research and development activities in the healthcare sector and increasing acceptance of innovative technologies to treat patients and diseases. During surgery, screenless display technology allows the surgeon to observe a virtual X-Ray of infected areas as well as information about that patient. By tracking the physician's vision in relation to the patient's location, virtual images produced by display might be laid down with the patient.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global screenless display market. The region's growth is attributed to consistently developing economies, favorable government regulations, and continuous adoption of new technologies in major economies such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, Europe also holds a considerable portion of the market due to the existence of important corporations and the utilization of new technologies to strengthen their position in Europe. For instance, MicroVision, Inc., a specialist in MEMS-based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, plans to build a new office in Germany in July 2021 to assist OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers promote the Company's automotive lidar technology and sensor. As interest in lidar technology rises, the company's location in Germany enables it to collaborate more directly with potential partners and clients.
Key Companies in the global screenless display market are:
• Avegant Corp.
• Leia Display System
• MicroVision
• RealView Imaging Ltd.
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Other Market Participants
Global Screenless Display Market Segmentations
Global Screenless Display Market Type Outlook
• Visual Image Display
• Retinal Display
• Synaptic Interface
Global Screenless Display Market Application Outlook
• Holographic Display
• Head-Mounted Display
• Head-Up Display
Global Screenless Display Market End User Industry Outlook
• Aerospace & Defence
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Gaming
• Consumer Electronics
• Others
Global Screenless Display Market Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
