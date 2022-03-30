Corneal Implants Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2030
The global corneal implants market was valued at US$ 394.69 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights report, penetrating keratoplasty (PK) accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the global corneal implants market. Penetrating keratoplasty (PK) is the common and successful tissue transplantation worldwide, and it has been the standard of care for some corneal diseases that cause visual impairment. Penetrating keratoplasty has remained a popular and a common procedure for corneal transplants. However, the rising demand for disease-focused transplant techniques has supplanted the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional penetrating keratoplasty with increasingly refined surgical options tailored to specific indications. The increasing number of endothelial keratoplasty grafts is anticipated to support the segment's growth in the upcoming years. For instance, in 2019, The Eye Bank Association of America reported that the number of penetrating keratoplasty implants increased by 0.4 percent and endothelial keratoplasty increased by 1 percent, mainly due to a 23 percent increase in Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) procedures.
The global corneal implants market was valued at US$ 394.69 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Key Findings:
• By type, the human cornea segment registered for the major share of revenue in the global corneal implants market in 2020. The artificial corneal segment is however anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.
• The fuchs' dystrophy disease indication accounted for the highest share in the corneal implants market. The segment is anticipated to retain its dominance over the period of next eight years.
• Endothelial keratoplasty (EK), which is among the most recent approaches in corneal implant procedures, is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period. The healthcare professionals are increasingly relying on this procedure to overcome the challenges associated with the penetrating keratoplasty (PK) implant procedure.
• Hospitals segment accounted for the major share in 2020. However, ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to showcase prominence over the forecast period in the global corneal implants market owing to the increase in number of corneal implant procedures.
• North America region dominated the global corneal implants market in terms of revenue in 2020. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. Rapid increase in the geriatric population along with increasing investments towards development of healthcare infrastructure in the region is contributing towards the region’s growth in the global market.
The key companies profiled in the global corneal implants market are mentioned below:
• AJL Ophthalmic, S.A.
• Aurolab
• CorneaGen
• CorNeat Vision
• EyeYon Medical
• L V PRASAD EYE INSTITUTE
• LinkoCare Life Sciences AB
• Presbia PLC
• SightLife
• Swissmed Pte Ltd
• Other Market Participants
Global Corneal Implants Market:
• By Type
o Artificial Cornea
o Human Cornea
• By Disease Indication
o Keratoconus
o Myopia
o Fuchs' Dystrophy
o Infectious Cornea
o Others
• By Procedure Type
o Penetrating Keratoplasty (PK)
o Endothelial Keratoplasty (EK)
• By End Users
o Hospitals
o Specialty Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
