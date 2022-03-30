Global Estrogen Receptor Agonist Market To Witness Incredible Growth
The global estrogen receptor agonist market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selective Estrogen Receptor Agonist to Hold Largest Market Share in 2021
According to Absolute Markets Insights report, selective estrogen receptor agonist accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2022-2030) in the estrogen receptor agonist market as they act in organ/tissue specific fashion and avoid adverse, off-target effects. They are majorly used for the treatment of breast cancer, the prevention of osteoporosis, and the maintenance of beneficial serum lipid profiles in postmenopausal women. The increasing burden of chronic disease globally have resulted in the rising drug discovery and development activities by engaging computational tools and bioinformatics methodologies, thereby driving the development of selective estrogen receptor agonist drugs. For instance, Sanofi is developing amcenestrant, which has shown early signs of clinical efficacy in the phase 1/2 AMEERA-1 trial in postmenopausal women with heavily pretreated ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. AMEERA-1 is evaluating amcenestrant as monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer therapies. Furthermore, the increasing funding for drug development is impelling the growth of selective estrogen receptor agonist segment. For instance, in July 2020, Olema Oncology received funding of USD 54 million to advance the breast cancer program OP-1250 into phase I/II clinical development and expand ongoing research and development activities in other cancers affecting women. Also, the increasing collaboration activities are anticipated to boost the segment growth. For instance, in July 2020, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company in which Zentalis will evaluate the combination of ZN-c5, the Company’s oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) product candidate, and Verzenio (abemaciclib), Lilly’s CDK4 and 6 inhibitor, in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1114
Key Findings – Global Estrogen Receptor Agonist Market
• In terms of revenue, the global estrogen receptor agonist market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By clinical indication, the cardiovascular health segment will be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing incidence of CVDs across the globe. As per WHO, an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019. Also, the estrogen receptor agonist are proven efficient to treat CVDs, thereby impelling the segment growth.
• By route of administration, oral segment holds the largest market share in estrogen receptor agonist market owing to its cost efficiency and convenience. Also, they can be rapidly absorbed, thereby mostly preferred. For instance, raloxifene is rapidly absorbed after oral administration, and its absolute bioavailability is 2 %
• By distribution channel, the offline segment registered for the largest market revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the increasing number of pharmacies attached to hospitals. Also, the increasing demand for prescription drug is driving the segment growth. In 2021, the prescription drug revenue was estimated about USD 1,031 billion.
• By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over a forecast period owing to the increasing government initiatives and collaboration for the drug development.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1114
Competitor Insights:
The key companies profiled in the global estrogen receptor agonist market are mentioned below:
• AstraZeneca
• Eli Lilly and Company
• ESTRIGENIX
• Karo Pharma AB
• Merck KGaA
• Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
• Oncternal Therapeutics.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Tocris Bioscience
• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Estrogen Receptor Agonist Market
By Product Type
• Endogenous Estrogen Receptor Agonist
• Selective Estrogen Receptor Agonist
• Others
By Clinical Indication
• Breast Cancer
• Fertility
• PCOS
• Osteoporosis
• Neurodegenerative Disorders (Including Multiple sclerosis (MS))
• Inflammatory Diseases
• Cardiovascular Health
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Estrogen Receptor Agonist Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1114
Top Related Reports:
Global Compounding Chemotherapy Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Compounding-Chemotherapy-Market-2022-2030-1094
Global Lumakras Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Lumakras-Drug-Market-2021-2029-1089
Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/RNA-Targeted-Small-Molecules-Market-2022-2029-1078
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com