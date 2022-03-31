Quixy Ranked #1 No-Code Application Development Platform in G2’s Spring 2022 Momentum Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, India, March 29, 2022 – Quixy, a cloud-based No-Code Workflow Automation, and Enterprise Application Development platform, today announced that it has once again been ranked #1 No-Code Application Development and Drag and Drop Platform in the G2s Momentum report for Spring 2022. In addition to this Quixy has also ranked a leader in eight categories including Workflow Automation, Business Process Management, and Workplace Innovation.
The Momentum Grid recognitions from G2 show how products have grown in their various areas of operation during the last year. “The Momentum Grid highlights products on a high-growth trajectory based on customer satisfaction reviews, employee growth, and digital presence,” according to G2. The Momentum Grid provides users with a better grasp of the items that offer cutting-edge technology and solutions that adapt to the changing needs of their customers.
Quixy distinguishes itself from the competition by offering an ‘Advanced’ No-Code Platform‘, which enables business customers to create complex and comprehensive enterprise-grade apps without writing any code. Quixy, which was founded in 2019, now serves clients globally in over fifteen business verticals, each with its own set of needs and use cases.
“Being ranked first in G2’s momentum reports gives us a sense of accomplishment and responsibility. It motivates our team to maintain the same level of effort and go above and beyond to maintain the same position“, said Vivek Goel, Vice President – Marketing at Quixy.
Earlier this year, Quixy was ranked Top 100 Fastest-Growing Products award for the year 2022 by G2. Furthermore, Quixy has also been named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit quixy.com.
Connect with Quixy.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/quixyofficial
Connect with us on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, with a focus on aggregating user reviews for business software.
Vivek Goel
