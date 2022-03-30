Matthew Miller and Rob Lynch Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Matthew Miller, technology director Rob Lynch, founder of Electric Presence

Matthew Miller, technology director. Rob Lynch, founder of Electric Presence.

Not investing in your own technology, not being open to change, and not listening to the teams you surround yourself with are all mistakes that are easy to make.” — Matthew Miller, technology director

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Expansion or contraction of a corporate client base can easily be attributed to marketing. Some companies think they did well with a product, so a subsequent product will be received just as well without changing the marketing strategy. Usually this does not turn out as well. Don't make the mistake of assuming, but instead reach out to Fotis Georgiadis and get a real world plan in place that building on your current marketing, strengthening your brand and your corporate image!

-

Matthew Miller, technology director

Was there a specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path? If yes, we’d love to hear the story.

Any “Aha” moment for SUN Automation Group is usually born out of talking with and understanding our customer’s challenges and pain points. And developing Helios certainly was no exception to that rule.

Access to the data and the insights of an AI platform tailored for the corrugated industry decreases an operation’s dependency on individuals with very specialized institutional knowledge, experience, and training. This is a huge concern of manufacturing facilities around the world as skilled labor becomes harder to find and the “silver tsunami” of older, more experienced workers retire from the workforce.

With our customers consistently lamenting that these individuals are increasingly harder and harder to find, keep and train, many operations are not performing at the highest level or are at risk for major malfunction. Even the most highly skilled and experienced people in these roles are still not able to detect and predict issues with the degree of accuracy and foresight of AI tools. This means that even if these individuals are able to be found and hired, it is not guaranteeing the maximum throughput, uptime, and efficiency within the operation.

With Helios, these concerns are mitigated.

So, how are things going with this new direction?

We’ve seen major success implementing Helios thus far in the corrugated industry, and customers have seen the major benefits of this solution in the daily operations of their box plants. Corrugated manufacturing is just one example of a traditional manufacturing industry that can be supercharged by AI by uncoupling processes and insights from the bandwidth and attention span of the humans in charge. Nearly every vertical has inefficiencies that can be spotted and corrected, as well as voluminous data streams that can be synthesized and acted upon by AI, with the end goal of a more effective, more efficient operation. Some of the industries in the midst or on the cusp of AI revolutions include education, healthcare, agriculture, customer service, supply chain management, manufacturing, energy, information technology, and software development and we’ve got our eyes on those industries as well for future growth.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Rob Lynch, founder of Electric Presence

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The more I acted and improvised, the shorter my public relations jobs got. At my last public relations agency job, I was given a Myers-Briggs test a month before I was let go. It suggested I was an ENFP.

ENFPs tend to work well in careers that balance creativity with human connection.

I think that’s why I gravitated toward communication coaching. I love hearing people’s stories and helping them increase their confidence in delivering them.

Also worth noting, sometimes you have to follow your gut. If you’re getting pulled to share your voice, listen to and follow that impulse.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know that it’s a funny mistake. It certainly wasn’t at the time. The day before I delivered a two-day communication skills training workshop in India, I ate at a buffet in the client’s corporate campus. I grew up in Chicago, so spicy food to me was anything with lemon, pepper, and salt. All of the food in this buffet was made with curry. Lots of curry. It was so spicy that I woke up at 5 AM with major digestive issues. I won’t go into detail, but let’s just say the first 90 minutes of the workshop was very shaky. The only thing I ate for the next two days was plain chicken on wheat with cheese from a popular food chain.

Today I make sure I eat simple, light food before any speaking session.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is my greatest cheerleader. Without her support, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.

My high school cross country/track coach was very influential in my life. He taught me what leadership, coaching, and setting goals and working hard to achieve them looked like.

The full interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

