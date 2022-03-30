Gaussian Robotics and Inc Robotics Co-exhibit at The Big 5 Saudi
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaussian Robotics and Inc Robotics, one of Gaussian’s distributor partners for Saudi Arabia and UAE, jointly attended The Big 5 Saudi trade show during 28-31, March to exhibit Gaussian’s cleaning robot products.
The portfolio on exhibition is claimed to be currently the world’s most comprehensive range of commercial cleaning robots, including Vacuum 40, Scrubber 50, Crystallizer 60, Scrubber 75, and Sweeper 111. The portfolio covers the functions of vacuuming, sweeping, dust mopping, scrubbing, crystallizing, degreasing, and sanitizing. Backed by Gaussian’s industry-leading SLAM technology, the cleaning robots are characterized by advanced environmental perception, smart path planning, and movement control. Paired with a user-friendly mobile app, the operators can easily schedule tasks for the robots and supervise the cleaning progression via their smart devices in real time.
Inc Robotics is a professional supplier of cleaning, disinfection, service, guidance, and logistical robots in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region with the vision of revolutionizing the service sector with the latest technologies. “Saudi Arabia is the biggest economy in the Middle East and Africa and on the forefront of technological advances in the region. The need for cleaning robots is growing exponentially as the country moves towards a post-pandemic recovery. Gaussian robots can contribute to solving issues such as rising labor and environmental cost and effectively save time and money. They can help organizations fulfill their daily cleaning obligations while projecting a positive image to their clients.” said Mr. Ali Alharbi, Chairman of Inc Robotics, sharing the niche of promoting cleaning robots in the Saudi Arabia market. He added: “Gaussian Robotics makes the world's best cleaning robots hands down. We believe this partnership would contribute positively to the increasing demand for the digital transformation of Saudi and regional businesses.”
About Gaussian Robotics
Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystalizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.
In November 2021, the company announced a $188 million Series C funding jointly led by Capital Today and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
Wilson Dong
Gaussian Robotics
email us here