Kyra Evans and Gabriela Ramirez Ortiz Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Only five? Oh boy. There are so many things I wish I’d known.

1. Your own story is perfect. I’ve often felt like I needed to pretend to be someone else — someone with a different background or qualifications. That’s nonsense. There are people out there who are looking for exactly YOU! To change anything about yourself will make it harder for them to find you.

2. You don’t look smart when you pretend to know things. The smartest people in the room admit when they’ve reached the edges of their knowledge. Ask lots of questions. Cultivate what they call in Zen Buddhism, the “beginner’s mind”.

3. As Brene Brown says, clear is kind. Say what you mean. When you dance around your feelings, you make other people work even harder to figure out what you want.

4. When you’re facing conflict, lean into the truth of your heart. If you keep that as your compass, you’ll never have any regrets.

5. Listen to your instincts. If someone feels like a bad match, or if someone gives you instant “mean girl” vibes, run in the opposite direction, even if you can’t put your finger on why.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

My work is centred entirely on mental health. I love Jane Goodall’s perspective that when we think locally, we have the courage to act globally. Right now, our world needs all the kind-hearted, generous, sensitive souls to nurture their own wellbeing, so that they can then step into positions of leadership within their communities. If we are not mentally well at the individual level, and if we can’t lend ourselves compassion, we won’t ever have the energy or care to invest in solving larger global issues.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

With OCA, one of our main goals is to make people more mindful of what they’re putting into their bodies. So many people drink coffee or high-sugar energy drinks across the world — while feeling energized is important, products like that can be addictive and are filled with ingredients that are not good for your physical health. The goal of OCA was to find a way to keep consumers energized while providing them a product that is all natural, organic and plant-based. It was quite a challenge, but we did it and it’s been a successful story not only in retail but from a consumer’s perspective.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Working towards a plant-based diet. I started with a ‘Plant-Based for Dummies’ book at the top of my journey, and ended up losing some weight with a combination of plant-based eating and exercising but most importantly I was feeling energized, I was sleeping better and actually feeling good about my day to day choices. I love my new lifestyle!

Expand your palettes to different tastes and flavors from other cultures. With OCA, we currently offer four different flavors inspired by fruits that are popular in Latin America, like prickly-pear lime, guava-passionfruit and mango.

Adapting quickly to your environment. When I moved to LA, I started from zero: I was away from my friends and family, and had to learn to live in a new environment by myself. I was fortunate enough to be able to create new friends and memories, and learn to call this place home.

You are never done learning. Overseeing a business demands learning and updating your knowledge, from sales and co-packing to freight and marketing. It’s scary, but at the same time, learning about things I don’t know energizes me to keep transforming myself and keep the learning mode always on.

By surrounding yourself with a multifunctional team, you will have the opportunity to impact and copy what other great leaders have done, and learn to be a better and more influential leader for your team. Teamwork makes the dream work.

