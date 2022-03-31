Global automotive brand Triumph Motorcycles selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 to improve Customer Engagement

Automotive manufacturing brand Triumph Motorcycles selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Microsoft Dynamics Implementer and Systems Integrator Unify Dots to drive Digital Transformation Microsoft Cloud Solution provider Unify Dots announces new Customer Relationship Management win for Microsoft Dynamics Global automotive brand to implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Customer Insights, and Marketing Customer Engagement software

Global Microsoft Dynamics Partner Unify Dots to implement CRM Software Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Customer Insights and Marketing for Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

We look forward to creating tailored experiences on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for our customers and dealers and use the intelligence available to identify how to best meet their needs.” — Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles