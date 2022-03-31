Global automotive brand Triumph Motorcycles selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 to improve Customer Engagement
LEICESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM Software Implementer and Gold Microsoft Certified Partner – Unify Dots - announced today its newest Automotive manufacturing customer: Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. Triumph Motorcycles is an iconic brand with a global presence selling bikes in over 60 countries with over 700 dealers globally and manufacturing sites in the UK and Thailand.
— Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles
Triumph chose Microsoft Dynamics 365 to unify data across sales and marketing operations. As part of its digital strategy, Triumph decided to take its digital IT landscape to the next level, to consolidate its data towards the goal of an even better customer experience and to work more seamlessly with the worldwide Triumph Dealer network. Unify Dots was selected to help implement Triumph’s sales and marketing digital roadmap through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Management software will streamline the end-to-end sales processes for test ride management, lead and inquiry management, lead distribution to dealers, and customer and prospect progress for Triumph. The sales force automation is expected to increased customer satisfaction of their experience with Triumph, lead generation and conversion, build stronger customer relationships, and enhance sales productivity. Out of the box sales reports and role-based dashboards within the CRM software will allow Triumph to track sales and dealer performance in real time and make data-driven decisions.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights will be deployed to map, merge and facilitate the unification of data process for Triumph’s various data sources to bring it all into one golden record of the customer that provides a 360-degree customer view, enriching customer data and reducing data silos. The Microsoft AI driven Customer Data Platform will harness the data gathered for insights. These customer insights will surface new opportunities for cross-selling, to be used for sales and marketing improvements.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing will be implemented for functionalities including customer segmentation and customer journey optimisation. AI-driven recommendations will help towards a personalized customer experience and improve quality of service across all touchpoints and build customer lifetime loyalty.
“We look forward to creating tailored experiences on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for our customers and dealers and use the intelligence available to identify how to best meet their needs.” said Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Microsoft Dynamics 365 will not only be an IT platform but will serve as a complete customer satisfaction strategy.”
"We are pleased to be a strategic partner for the digital sales and marketing transformation for Triumph Motorcycles.” said Manish Chhalani, Head of Asia Pacific at Unify Dots. “Triumph will benefit from Microsoft Dynamics 365 with fully integrated customer data across all sources, centralized sales and marketing processes and improved business operations.”
Overall, the deployment will allow for better alignment of sales and marketing. From lead generation to sale and after sales, Triumph will have a comprehensive platform to manage and monitor its sales and marketing activities. They will be able to capture customer interests, preferences, and feedback across different channels and record them into a single system.
The implementation will be divided into 2 Phases. Phase 1 will deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Management while Phase 2 will focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing.
About Unify Dots:
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions system integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
About Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.
First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance. Through its global dealer network of 700 dealers, in 2021 Triumph sold a record number of 81,541 motorcycles, representing a growth over the prior year of 29%.
This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the stunning new transcontinental Tiger 1200 Rally and GT line-up, Speed Triple 1200 RR and RS, Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660, epic Tiger 900, world leading Rocket 3 R and GT, high performance Street Triple 765 RS, iconic Scrambler 1200, and the legendary Triumph Bonneville family updated for 2021, including the Bonneville Bobber, Thruxton RS, Street Twin, Street Scrambler, and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100, plus an exciting and accessible A2 range of Triumph motorcycles.
Triumph currently employs around 2000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, India, China and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com
