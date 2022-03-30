AAEON is excited to announce the release of the PICO-TGU4-SEMI
Featuring the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor on the compact PICO-ITX form factorTAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded solutions, is delighted to announce the PICO-TGU4-SEMI, a new addition to its range of compact Pico-ITX boards. With an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC, the PICO-TGU4-SEMI has extremely high CPU performance, and is the latest in AAEON’s impressive Single Board Computer range.
With the perfect balance of speed, power, and expansion capability, the PICO-TGU4-SEMI is the ideal embedded solution for deployment in AI edge technologies, and excellently demonstrates AAEON’s continued expertise in providing AI edge solutions.
Among many impressive features, the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors allow users ample power to support AI applications in fields such as robotics, drone technology, and industry. This, combined with two expansion slots; one M.2 M Key 2280 slot, and one full size mini card slot. These allow the user to provide additional support to the PICO-TGU4-SEMI, such as adding AI accelerators, additional storage, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth capabilities.
In addition to this, the PICO-TGU4-SEMI offers rich I/O, with the option of up to 8 USB ports, two optional RS-232/422/485 serial ports, and a high definition audio interface.
The optional addition of a TPM chipset offers users an added layer of security, particularly where the PICO-TGU4-SEMI is deployed with drone technology, where the light weight of the board lends itself well to such dynamic applications.
The PICO-TGU4-SEMI’s high CPU performance is due to the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processors on the compact PICO-ITX form factor, allowing for elite speed when running AI edge applications. Such speed makes the PICO-TGU4-SEMI perfect for AI Edge deployment in drones, robotics, or factory applications.
The wide range of applications that the PICO-TGU4-SEMI can be integrated with, along with its scalability, represents AAEON’s commitment to producing the highest quality embedded boards, to help its customers build more and more exciting AI edge applications.
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
