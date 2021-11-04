PICO-EHL4: Flexible Embedded Edge Computing from AAEON
The PICO-EHL4 delivers greater performance and flexibility than previous generations at a similar price point.
The PICO-EHL4 delivers more performance and greater flexibility to power a range of embedded and edge computing applications.
The PICO-EHL4 delivers greater performance and flexibility than previous generations, [...] making it a great choice for new projects or upgrading existing deployments without going over budget.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded solutions, announces the latest addition to its lineup of compact PICO-ITX boards, the PICO-EHL4. Featuring the latest Intel® Atom™, Celeron® and Pentium® processors (formerly Elkhart Lake). With the combination of performance, flexibility and expansion features, the PICO-EHL4 provided developers with a capable solution for any project.
The PICO-EHL4 builds upon previous generations by delivering higher performance processors, faster memory speeds, and support for the latest computing technologies. This is thanks to utilizing the latest generation Intel® Atom™ x6000E series processors, Intel Pentium® and Celeron® N and J series processors (formerly Elkhart Lake). The PICO-EHL4 takes advantage of the support for faster memory speeds and higher capacities by providing up to 16GB of LPDDR4x 3200MHz memory on-board. The PICO-EHL4 also leverages support for in-band ECC with select processors, ensuring data integrity, an important feature for edge computing applications.
The PICO-EHL4 provides a host of features allowing for flexibility to meet the needs of individual applications. Expansion slots include both M.2 2230, perfect for adding Wi-Fi or Bluetooth functionality; and full sized Mini-Card for expanded storage, AI accelerators, and more. The PICO-EHL4 can connect with a range of devices thanks to 4-bit GPIO as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, two USB3.2 and two USB2.0 ports, and two serial port headers (RS232/422/485). The PICO-EHL4 also features two HDMI 2.0 ports supporting 4K graphics at 60Hz, as well as on-board co-lay LVDS/eDP allowing the board to output up to three independent displays.
“The PICO-EHL4 delivers greater performance and flexibility than previous generations, at a cost that is comparable, making it a great choice for new projects or upgrading existing deployments without going over budget,” said Ariel Long, Product Manager with AAEON’s Embedded Computing Division. “Developers can easily deploy the board to a range of applications including AI edge computing, compact PC controller, kiosks and more.”
The PICO-EHL4 is backed by AAEON’s expertise in building compact, rugged solutions designed to operate in a wide range of industrial and other environments. AAEON also offers a range of manufacturer and OEM/ODM services, from customizing board layouts to helping developers create a board level solution that fits the requirements of their applications. Customers wanting to learn more about the PICO-EHL4 can visit the AAEON website where they can also get in touch with AAEON representatives.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
